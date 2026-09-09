WATERFORD CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM IN CRISIS

NEW FIGURES SHOW COLLAPSE IN NUMBER OF CRIMINAL LEGAL AID CERTIFICATES

97% DROP IN CRIMINAL LEGAL AID CERTIFICATES ISSUED IN WATERFORD YEAR-ON-YEAR

WATERFORD LAW SOCIETY CALLS FOR URGENT REVIEW; LAW SOCIETY CALLS FOR INDEPENDENT MEDIATOR

New figures from the Courts Service show a dramatic reduction in the number of criminal legal aid certificates being granted by the Waterford District Court office following the introduction of the new Criminal Legal Aid Scheme in July.

In Waterford, the number of certificates granted fell from 312 in July 2025 to 10 in July 2026.

In a letter to the Minister for Justice, Jim O’Callaghan, the Law Society has called for the appointment of an independent mediator to help resolve the impasse over the new Criminal Legal Aid Scheme.

The figures provided to the Law Society of Ireland show that 702 criminal legal aid certificates were granted nationally in July 2026, compared with 10,277 in July 2025, a 93% reduction of certificates.

The figures cover legal aid certificates granted in the District Court, District Court appeals and matters sent forward for trial. Importantly, the July 2026 figures include certificates granted under both the old and new Criminal Legal Aid Scheme.

The scale of the reduction is reflected in courts across the country.

The figures reflect the impact that the current dispute about the new Criminal Legal Aid Scheme is having on access to justice, and demonstrate the need for the Scheme to be re-examined.

Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, Jim O’Callaghan, has said that the criminal courts are operating “effectively” despite the ongoing dispute over the new legal aid scheme. These figures raise serious questions about that assessment and demonstrate the need for the scheme to be examined against what is happening in courts across the country.

The new scheme came into effect on 1 July 2026. The Law Society has consistently said that reform of criminal legal aid is necessary and overdue, but that the new model does not adequately reflect the reality, complexity or duration of criminal cases.

The Law Society has identified two targeted changes which it believes would address the principal remaining concerns with the Scheme: ensuring that separate and distinct criminal cases are treated separately where appropriate and providing an additional certificate where a case extends beyond ten court appearances. The operation of the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme should continue to be assessed against evidence from courts and practitioners across the country.

Leona McDonald, President of the Waterford Law Society, said: “The figures provided by the Courts Service are deeply concerning and demonstrate the scale of the reduction in criminal legal aid certificates since the new scheme came into effect. As a direct result of the new scheme introduced by the Minister for Justice, the criminal justice system in Waterford is under significant pressure”.

“Access to legal representation is a fundamental part of ensuring that the criminal justice system operates fairly and effectively. Solicitors in Waterford are seeing first-hand the impact that the new scheme is having on the provision of criminal legal aid, leaving many without access to justice,” Ms. McDonald said.

“These figures should prompt an urgent review of how the scheme is operating in courts across the country. We would encourage the Minister and the Department of Justice to listen to the experience of practitioners on the ground and to take practical steps to ensure that access to justice is protected. The Law Society remains available to engage with the Minister and the Department of Justice on the announced review and on practical measures which could make the Scheme workable in the interim,” Ms. McDonald added.