Man found with drugs in carpark

Gardaí detected a man in possession of cocaine and alprazolam at a supermarket car park in Waterford two years ago, the District Court heard.

Ismail Ahmed (31) with an address at 7 Orchard Drive, Ursuline Court, Waterford, appeared before Judge John Cheatle at Waterford District Court in May. He was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled drug for personal use, contrary to Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Inspector Niall Daly told the court that on 2 January 2024, Gardaí were on patrol around the area of Tesco Poleberry, Waterford city, when they observed a man, identified as the accused, acting ‘suspiciously’ in the store’s carpark.

After searching the accused, they found five bags of white powder, identified as cocaine to the value of €280, and 60 alprazolam tablets with a value of €180 in his possession.

It was noted in court that he has two previous convictions, including one drug offence.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Ken Cunningham said that his client is currently working full time and has no other pending matters before the court.

Judge Cheatle handed the accused a €250 fine for possession of cocaine. The other charge was taken into consideration.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power