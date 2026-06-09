Waterford climbs the ranks as Ireland’s Cleanest City

Once again Waterford has emerged as Ireland’s Cleanest City in the Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) Anti-Litter League 2026.

The city ranked 4th out of 40 cities and towns, a jump of two places from the previous survey, and was classed as Cleaner than European norms.

According to the latest survey, “As has been the case over many years, Waterford City is again the top-ranking city in our survey. A few sites which had been heavily littered previously were deserving of the top litter grade this time around.”

The report also highlighted some of the top ranking sites that deserved special mention, stating, “the residential area of May Park Village was a lovely environment, the birdsong was testament to the abundance of planting within; the recently created ‘Waterford Cultural Quarter’ was very colourful, with some magnificent buildings lining the street; the main shopping area of Broad Street / Barronstrand was very much deserving the top litter grade, scoring well, despite plenty of activity on a sunny April afternoon; Waterford Nature Park / Kilbarry Park is a wonderful resource for the citizens / visitors of Waterford City – it was spotless throughout.”

Most of the sites surveyed received a Grade A ranking and these, amongst others, included the residential area of Ard Cluain, Bolton Street Carpark, Morgan Street, and the Waterford Viking and Cultural Quarters.

The Mall, once again receiving a Grade A ranking, was referred to. “As with many previous IBAL surveys over the last number of years, this site was very much deserving of the top litter grade. Not only was it spotless throughout, it was exceptionally well presented and maintained. Some lovely features included the 3D Viking Triangle model, visitor information, seating – all were in excellent order.”

The Bilberry / Grattan Quay Approach was also awarded Grade A with the report stating “Extensive enhancement works were undertaken a few years ago, from the Greenway Car park – this route is now freshly presented, leading to attractive paving / planting / sculpture features at Grattan Quay. There was a virtual absence of litter throughout.”

Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr. Seamus Ryan welcomed the IBAL league results, saying, “Waterford has not only climbed two places in the latest IBAL League rankings but has once again been recognised as Ireland’s Cleanest City.

“This is another outstanding achievement for our city and one of which we can all be immensely proud. Retaining this title year after year is a testament to the hard work, commitment and civic pride of Waterford City and County Council’s cleansing and litter enforcement teams, our dedicated residents’ associations, Tidy Towns committees, and the many local businesses and community groups who work tirelessly to keep Waterford looking its very best.

“This recognition reflects the collective effort of people across the city and highlights what can be achieved when communities work together to create a cleaner, more attractive Waterford to live, work and visit.”

Gabriel Hynes, Director of Services with Waterford City and County Council added, “The commitment and hard work of so many groups and organisations working together has once again been recognised, with Waterford proudly achieving standards of cleanliness that surpass European norms.

“We are determined to build on this success and retain our status through continued collaboration, targeted initiatives and community-led programmes that encourage everyone to play their part in keeping Waterford clean, welcoming and litter-free.”

Details of the most recent Irish Business against Litter Survey can be found at https://ibal.ie/anti-litter-league/