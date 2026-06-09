Alleged assault involved dispute over Ukraine war

Waterford District Court recently heard a case of a man charged with assault causing harm after he allegedly became involved in a dispute over the Ukraine war.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Judge John Cheatle at Waterford District Court in May. He is charged with two counts of alleged assault causing harm, contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, relating to an alleged incident that occurred in October 2025.

Sergeant John Phelan told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) indicated summary disposal in the case, meaning it could be heard at the District Court.

However, for the purpose of jurisdiction, he outlined to the court that on 30 October, 2025, it was alleged that a woman was cleaning up after celebrating a birthday at her home in Waterford, when the accused entered the house after 3.00 am in a “highly intoxicated” state.

They allegedly got into an argument over the Ukraine war, before it was then alleged that the accused dragged the woman and hit her in the face with his fist, leading her to receive a fractured nose.

Sgt Phelan said the accused also allegedly dragged the woman into her 20-year-old son’s room. It is alleged that he lunged at the woman’s son, who had been asleep, and punched him in the face, causing his nose to bleed, Sgt. Phelan said.

Judge Cheatle said he would accept jurisdiction for the alleged assault against the woman’s son, meaning this will be heard at the District Court.

However, the judge decided to refuse jurisdiction in the alleged assault against the woman, meaning this matter will be sent forward to a higher court.

Judge Cheatle remanded the accused on continuing bail to appear in court again in July.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power