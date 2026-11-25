A prison sentence has been handed to a Waterford man who sexually assaulted a woman in her home.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, appeared before Judge Eugene O’Kelly at Waterford Circuit Criminal Court this month for sentencing.He pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault after previously being arraigned before the court.

Sergeant Ken O’Donovan agreed with State Prosecutor Niall Storan BL that the assault occurred at an address in County Waterford in 2022.

It was heard that the woman involved told Gardaí that she was attending a family gathering at a pub on the night, and was speaking to a friend outside when the accused came over and spoke to her. Mr. Storan said the accused, who doesn’t drink alcohol, offered the woman a lift home, and dropped her off in the early hours of the morning.

The woman went to bed, before she later heard the accused banging on a window of her house, asking if she ‘had fags’, the court was told.

Sgt. O’Donovan confirmed that in the woman’s statement, she described bringing the accused inside, and smoking a cigarette with him in the living room.

“He started telling me I was great, that I had a house and a car, and I said thanks,” the woman said in her statement. It was heard the accused told her they had the ‘same’ childhood, and that she ‘could always’ talk to him.

Following this, the woman said she was going to bed, but the accused told her that he would ‘wait’ until others who were at the same gathering returned to the house. She moved to get up, but described his movements “like he pounced” and told her “I like you a lot.”

The court heard that the woman told the accused to ‘stop’, but he then leaned over on top of her and put his hand in her pyjama pants, before attempting to put his fingers inside her vagina. She told Gardaí that she said “stop I don’t want this” and kept moving her head as he tried to kiss her. The accused replied: “you want this.”

It was heard that others who were at the gathering returned to the house, and the woman was able to get away from the accused. She told them to “get that creep out of my house” and became upset at what occurred.

The following day, the woman described receiving a text message from the accused, where he mentioned how ‘serious’ he was about ‘getting together’ with her, and she quickly blocked him.

In her statement to Gardaí, the woman said the accused’s behaviour was “unwanted and unacceptable” but she had felt ‘obliged’ to him for giving her a lift.

The court heard that the defendant was arrested and made no admissions when interviewed by Gardaí.

Sgt. O’Donovan confirmed that the defendant has previous convictions for matters including breaching a barring order, as well as road traffic, public order, and drug offences.

The sergeant delivered the woman’s victim impact statement to the court.

She described how the sexual assault continues to have a ‘huge effect’ on every aspect of her life, and that after it occurred, she was “angry, upset, and constantly blaming” herself.The woman said she still suffers from ‘severe’ anxiety and PTSD, and struggles with sleep. She detailed how she has ‘lost confidence’ and feels anxious in situations that ‘never bothered’ her before.

She described how she became ‘uncomfortable’ in public, and began avoiding areas as she was worried about running into the accused or his family.

“One of the hardest things was that I trusted him. What happened that night changed me completely. I think about the person I was and who I am now, I can’t get that person back,” the woman said in her statement.

She added that “no apology can undo what has been done” and that she came forward because she “believed it was the right thing to do” and “didn’t want another woman to go through it.”

The woman concluded her statement by asking the court to consider the ‘lasting’ impact the assault has had on her life.

In mitigation, Defence barrister Aidan Doyle SC asked the court to ‘convey apologies’ on behalf of his client to the woman. Mr. Doyle highlighted the defendant’s guilty plea, and that his previous convictions were all matters dealt with in the District Court.

Judge O’Kelly noted the accused’s previous breaches of a barring order, to which the barrister said related to ‘bad behaviour’ in his home. Mr. Doyle added that his client had a ‘difficult’ upbringing, and did not complete school. The barrister told the court that the accused has availed of psychiatric services for mental health problems, and suffers from psychosis.

Mr. Doyle stated that the defendant has ‘significant’ support from family, including his mother. The barrister additionally highlighted the ‘suggestion’ made in a Probation report, that the accused would benefit from Probation supervision.

Judge O’Kelly rose for a period of time to consider the facts of the case, as well as Probation and medical reports.

The judge said there were a number of aggravating features in the case, including the “breach of trust” from the defendant, as the woman considered him a friend.

Judge O’Kelly stated the fact the accused left the home and returned suggests there was ‘deliberation’ from him about ‘getting in’ to the property, and that the fact it occurred at her home was another aggravating feature.

The judge also said the accused’s previous breaches of a barring order are ‘concerning’ and suggest he has “difficulty accepting he cannot do things.”

Judge O’Kelly referenced the Probation report, stating it was “somewhat disturbing” that the accused “appeared to deny” the assault and ‘justify’ it to his Probation officer by stating he experienced a relapse in mental health issues and “had voices in his head” at the time.

The judge highlighted the ‘powerful’ victim impact statement from the woman, in which she outlined how the assault interfered with her life. He put the offence on the ‘low’ range of gravity, and set a headline sentence of three years.

In mitigation, the judge acknowledged the accused’s guilty plea, apology, and ‘difficulties’ he has faced in life, including his ‘dysfunctional’ childhood. The sentence was reduced by nine months, leaving a prison term of two years and three months.

Judge O’Kelly said he “did not think it was appropriate” to fully suspend the sentence, as the Probation report found the accused to have a “moderate risk of sexual recidivism.”

The judge suspended the final 12 months of the sentence for a period of 12 months post-release, on the basis that the defendant follows all recommendations from the Probation service. Handing down the sentence, Judge O’Kelly commended the victim in the case for the “confidence and dignity” shown by her in speaking up about the assault.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power