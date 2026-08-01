Mikey’s epic journey for late brother

In memory of his late brother Owen, Mikey Phelan has embarked on an epic 28,000 km cycle around the world.

The journey will raise money for Owen’s former school the St. John’s Special School in Dungarvan.

So far Mikey has raised €26,000 of the €30,000 target, which will go towards a new sensory garden and possibly a weather station.

“They were good to Owen,” Mikey explained. “He had trips with them, they had a physio in there for him, carers came to the house when he was on his sickbed.”

In a lovely story, Mikey explains that on a trip to Spike Island, Owen’s classmates refused to go on the boat without Owen, after it could not accommodate his wheelchair. The entire class chose to spend the day in Fota Wildlife instead rather than have him left behind.

“That school is where he spent some of his best years,” explained Mikey.

The cycle is in keeping with the Guinness World Record guidelines for an around the world cycle.

OWEN PHELAN

When asked for a few words to describe Owen, his father Micheál, explained that “Owen Phelan, from Cappagh, Dungarvan – the sixth of six boys, was born in the year 2000 with a demyelination disorder – a one in three million condition. Initially, he was able to stand and walk with something to hold on to, but as his condition progressed, he was confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life of 24 years. He also suffered from a significant curvature of the spine, which progressed as he grew, which eventually led to lung and associated problems”.

“He attended Modeligo NS, St. John’s Special School and finally Carriglea and Anne LeRoy in Dungarvan. He had the time of his life in each where he was showered with love and affection from everyone. He returned that love in spades with smiles, good humour and fun. He loved being happy and thereby made those around him feel happy as well. It was his special gift!”

“He loved the GAA and his local club in Ballinameela where his brothers played. Going to see their matches was the highlight of his week, especially if they won and his brother scored. He had the great honour of being recognised as the club’s supporter of the year in 2018. His other big interest was the weather and weather forecasting and he enjoyed a big day to the RTÉ Studios where Joanna Donnelly treated him to a tour of the studio where he got to operate the clicker and see himself up on the big screen.

“Owen possessed a huge sense of personality and determination – his path was anything but easy but he bore his cross with grace and acceptance. Only once ever did he ask ‘Why can’t I walk?’ He was a lesson to us all in that respect.

“If there is one thing that we could choose to remember Owen for, it would be simply his love of fun and adventure – having the craic. He had some wonderful experiences outside of the family, being brought to Lourdes by the Irish Pilgrimage Trust, to Disneyland Paris by the Cork City Hospitals Children’s Club and Fota Island with St John’s school.

“In a message for his 21st birthday, a special friend summed up the essence of Owen when he said: ‘Owen, in a family of teachers, you are the greatest teacher of them all. You inspire us. You teach us patience, acceptance, understanding. With a beautiful smile that lights up a room when you come into it, you make other people happy just by being happy yourself’.

“What a privilege it was for us to have Owen as a member of our family.”

CYCLE FOR OWEN

The Munster Express caught up with Owen’s brother, Mikey Phelan, as he neared the tip of the Nova Scotia landmass in Canada.

Mikey Phelan departed from Dungarvan on April 27, 2025. Cycling to Rosslare he then caught the Ferry to Wales and made the 48,000km journey to Athens, arriving on June 23. In this first leg of the journey alone, Mikey cycled through Wales, England, Belgium, Luxemburg, Germany, Lichtenstein, Switzerland, Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, Albania, and then Greece.

“The multicoloured houses on arrival are a sight for sore eyes,” said Mikey as he arrived in Greece, via his Polarsteps blog. “I meet a German lady Anke who, seeing me wander with a big pot of Greek yoghurt looking for a place to sit down, invites me into her home to eat it. We end up having a nice conversation about Owen and her own late nephew. Everyone has their story.”

15 months later he is still going. The epic journey has since brought him through Turkey, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

Speaking to the Munster Express, he explained that he cycles about 130-140km a day.

“The hardest part is getting up,” he said. “It can be quite varied but generally you’re up with the sunrise. Especially when you’re in the tent, you’re up with the sun. You get the camping stove on and your oats, but no Flahavans out here I’m afraid.

“You might be in bed late, up early, bleary eyed. Getting up and getting packed that’s the hardest part.”

Throughout his journey, Mikey has drawn on the support of Irish people abroad and has stayed with members of GAA clubs where possible.

In central Asia, however. the Irish network was a less viable option, as Mikey crossed deserts, and came to the border of Taliban controlled Afghanistan.

“Eventually it comes to a head,” he said of Palembang in Indonesia. “The early mornings, the toxic fumes, being driven off the road, navigating the dirt tracks beside the road, navigating traffic jams that go on over the whole day.

“I’ve cycled around 900km here and it has literally been nearly all palm oil tree plantations for the whole stretch. Think of it as driving the entire length of Ireland and half way back, and your surroundings being the exact same the entire trip,” he said.

The Indonesian leg of the journey took a dramatic turn when Mikey had his bike stolen. After enlisting the help of the army, Mikey had the bike returned, and the alleged thief even joined them all for a photograph!

“I ask him who took my bike and he draws his finger across his forehead. A couple others are nodding and agreeing with this gesture. I’m lost. My face obviously shows it too because one [army] private searches it on Google and shows me the result. ‘ODGJ adalah’ – a person with a mental disorder.

Mikey said that not long later, the army lads return – one with his belongings, the other with the man of the moment – the alleged bike thief!

“The army lads are a little wary about him coming up to me and have a piece of hosepipe to keep him in check! But over he comes and presents me my snood! I just don’t know what to say. I can’t be angry with him because he’s clearly not of sound mind and anyway I’ve nothing to say that anyone will understand, let alone this guy. So, I just laugh. Laugh at the absurdity of the whole situation … the photo is hilarious in hindsight.”

As well as engaging with the Indonesian military to return his bike, Mikey notes some other hair-raising moments along the way, including hearing the Taliban fire shots as he camped across the river in sight of their white flags, and camping in a mountainous area of Canda where bears roam. A bear cub even crossed his path as he cycled, but luckily its mother did not make an appearance.

THE HOME STRETCH

Mikey hopes to cycle into Dungarvan on the 29 of August, 16 months after he departed.

“I can see the finish line coming now,” he said. “I can imagine my own bed, my own wardrobe but I will probably miss it when it’s all said and done.”

If you would like to help Mikey reach the €30,000 target donations can be made via the idonate page for cycle for Owen: https://www.idonate.ie/crowdfunder/CycleforOwen

Mikey’s journey can also be followed on Instagram and Polarsteps.

“I’m very lucky,” he said. “But 28,000 kilometres is enough,” added Mikey.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme AARON KENT