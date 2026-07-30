Portlaw residents ‘prisoners in their own home’

Speaking at the July meeting of Comeragh Municipal District Council, Independent Councillor Declan Clune has said that Portlaw residents are made “prisoners in their own home” by parking arrangements for the All Together Now festival.

“The concert is about two weeks away. And I know we are working on a traffic management plan. The residents in Salaheen have contacted me about the extensive overgrowth there, and there is a huge amount of traffic coming from Waterford … It’s quite dangerous I want to see if we can do something before the concert,” Cllr. Clune said.

“With Clonegam the residents have contacted me because they are essentially prisoners in their own house. They cannot get out Friday or Saturday, Sunday isn’t too bad, but particularly Monday,” he said.

Cllr Clune asked that the Council arrange stewards to provide local access only for the duration of the festival.

In reply to this a council official explained that the traffic management plan would be the responsibility of An Garda Síochána who implement the plan in consultation with the organisers of the festival.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme AARON KENT