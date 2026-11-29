Minute’s silence for Birchwood victims

In the first Plenary Council meeting since the tragic arson attack on an innocent family in Birchwood that claimed five lives, Mayor of Waterford City and County, Liam Brazil, asked councillors and council directors to observe a minute’s silence and say a silent prayer for all involved.

“It would be remiss of me not to mention one of the saddest things that has happened in our City for an awfully long time. It won’t be forgotten easily,” Mayor Brazil said.

“When the news broke on that Tuesday morning, 13 October that a bad fire had taken place in a house out Birchwood, it numbed everyone here in the City and County of Waterford, and beyond.

“It is something that nobody expects to happen. When this family went to bed on that Monday night, thinking about the day after, whether it was shop, school … and for this to happen at 5.00 am in the morning. It was dreadful,” he said.

At the end of his tribute, Mayor Brazil called on the elected members and Council directors to join him in silent prayer for the English family.

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme