Sinn Féin Councillor Catherine Burke is calling for social housing to be eligible for grants to assist in the installation of solar panels, a move she says could lessen the demand for major solar farms on prime agricultural land.

Cllr. Burke has written to the Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment, Darragh O’Brien, and the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne, asking why local authority tenants cannot access grants to install solar panels in their homes.

“Local authority tenants should not be left out of the move to renewable energy,” she said. “A national scheme, delivered in partnership with local authorities, could put panels on suitable homes and help tenants benefit from lower electricity bills.

“My colleague TD Conor D. McGuinness is exploring the potential at national level for such a scheme, and we will continue to work together to promote sustainable options that work for households and communities in Co. Waterford.”

Cllr. Burke said making better use of rooftops could also reduce pressure to develop solar farms on productive agricultural land.

“If solar panels were installed on every suitable home, local authority or private [building], we could generate significant clean energy from rooftops already in use. We should be putting solar panels on rooftops before taking green fields out of agricultural use. Common sense says we need a fair, practical route for households to benefit.”

She also called for a more substantial incentive for privately owned homes, pointing to the schools’ PV programme as an example of how public support can help accelerate solar installations.

“A stronger incentive for homeowners could bring more rooftop solar online, reduce household energy costs and complement investment in larger renewable energy projects,” she said.

“I am asking both Ministers to set out how households can be included and whether enhanced support for is being considered,” Cllr. Burke added.

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme