Tonn Nua, the major offshore wind development off the Waterford coast is progressing well according to Minister of State for Climate, Energy and the Environment, TD Alan Dillon.

Although the exact figures are yet to be confirmed, the sheer scale of the Tonn Nua development is undeniable.

ESB documents state that it will comprise a 306km2 area about 12 – 20 km from the Waterford Coast. Based on current turbine technology there would be around 60 wind turbines, although this number may reduce if higher capacity turbines are available at the time of construction.

Modern off-shore turbines are usually between 250 – 280 metres from sea level to the tip of the turbine blade.

It is thought this will generate enough electricity to power almost one million homes. The power generated will go directly into the national grid, with 50% going to the Great Island in Campile, Wexford, and 50% going to power station in Cork.

Minister Dillon said the Tonn Nua project was progressing well, with ‘energisation’ in view for 2033.

However, TD Pa Daly pushed back against this, saying there was ‘concern’ in the energy industry from those questioning if the grid can accept such large scale projects like Tonn Nua.

In reply TD Dillon said: “In relation to grid capacity, it is a priority and is being planned alongside the offshore wind developments. The five phase 1 projects have been issued with provisional grid connection offers and discussions are ongoing between EirGrid and project developers. Those discussions are being advanced.

“We have also established the offshore wind energy programme, which is providing a whole-of-government delivery framework. The task force has been assigned the task of alleviating challenges. The critically important work of the task force includes looking at planning and grid infrastructure, remediating any of the challenges and having a national co-ordinated programme.”

There have been other concerns raised in relation to the Tonn Nua, although most of these relate to the visual impact, questions remain about how such a massive development will impact on migratory birds and fish species.

When the plans were presented to Waterford Councillors in January, they took issue with the electricity supply going to Cork and Wexford and, conceivably, bringing a lot of jobs with it.

“From my own point of view Waterford is getting nothing from this,” said Cllr. Blaise Hannigan. “You have a connection site in Cork, you have a connection site in Wexford, so I see no benefit … I am in favour of wind farms but I don’t see benefit to my town, my county, my city.”

Tonn Nua is one of four sites identified off the south coast of Ireland for windfarm development. Negotiations to develop the second site Lí Ban are said to be at an advanced stage.

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme