89 dwellings in Tramore

Planning permission is sought for 89 dwellings in Summerhill in Tramore. The application consists of 12 semi-detached two-storey 4-bedroom houses, 16 semi-detached two-storey 3-bedroom houses, 17 terraced two-storey 3-bedroom houses, 3 two-storey duplex blocks with a total of 12 ground floor and 12 first floor 2-bedroom apartments, 5 two-storey maisonette blocks with a total of 10 ground floor and 10 first floor 1-bedroom apartments.

The application was made on the 5th of November, and a decision is due on January 8, 2027.

39 houses in Dunmore East

The proposed development would require the demolition of Seafield, Convent Road and provide for 39 residential dwellings comprising of 2 one-bedroom single-storey detached houses, 18 three-bedroom single-storey semi-detached houses, 16 four-bedroom single-storey detached houses, 2 four-bedroom split-level detached houses and 1 five-bedroom single-storey detached dwelling.

The application is pre-validation and was made on the November 4. A planning decision is due by January 7, 2027.

Drive-Through coffee kiosk refused

Planning permission has been refused for a drive-through coffee kiosk on the Dunmore Road. Permission was sought by Ardkeen Stores Ltd to convert an area formerly used as a car wash into a coffee drive through with a ‘modes, timber clad kiosk.’

The applicant sought to use the traffic flows already established by former car wash, but the council disagreed that it would have minimal impact, citing the proposed development’s impact on the traffic flow, and the potential creation of safety hazards to pedestrians as the reason for the refusal.

The decision can be appealed until December 1.

96 dwellings and creche in Kilcohan

Planning permission is sought for 96 dwellings and a single story creche on Killure Road, Kilcohan.

The residential dwellings consist of 47 two-storey 3 bed semi-detached units, 5 two-storey 4 bed semi-detached units, 2 two-storey 3 bed terrace units, 2 two-storey 2 bed terrace units and 2 four-storey apartment blocks, containing 20 apartments per block, each block comprising of 4 x 1 bed apartments, 13 x 2bed apartments and 3 x 3 bed apartments.

The application was submitted on October 20 and a planning decision is expected by December 14.

Floodlights for Tallow GAA

A planning application has been received for 20 metre high floodlights (350 lux) and all associated site works at the Tallow GAA pitch.

The application is in pre-validation stage, it was received on November 5, and a decision is expected by January 8, 2027.

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme