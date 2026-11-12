Money laundering ‘masterminds’ paying young people for use of accounts

A Waterford solicitor has described how the ‘masterminds’ in money laundering cases ‘escape sanction’ by paying ‘unsuspecting’ young people for the use of their bank accounts.

Solicitor Hilary Delahunty was speaking while representing one of his clients at Waterford District Court last month.

The accused, 22-year-old Emmanuel Imasogie, of 12 Ormond Rise, Kilbarry, Waterford, pleaded guilty to a charge of money laundering, contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act at an unknown location within the state on 4 May 2023.

Sergeant John Phelan told the court that Gardaí uncovered the offending as part of a larger investigation into a phishing scam.

Sgt. Phelan said a victim based in Finland had a total of €5,925 taken out of their account in 12 separate transactions as a result of a scam. Gardaí subsequently discovered that the money entered the accused’s bank account.

It was heard that the accused made no admissions when first interviewed by Gardaí. The victim in the case was not reimbursed as Finland does not offer compensation to victims in these cases, Sgt. Phelan said.

Acting on behalf of Imasogie, Mr. Delahunty said that there are two ‘significant players’ in the money laundering trade in Waterford, with one recently being prosecuted in the Circuit Criminal Court.

The solicitor added that the ‘masterminds’ behind money laundering get an ‘unsuspecting’ young person, and offer them money for the use of their bank account, meaning it is “impossible [for these young people] to not get caught” while the “masterminds escape sanction.”

Mr. Delahunty said there has been an ‘avalanche’ of money laundering cases before the courts in Ireland in recent years, and described how he has “never seen the masterminds being convicted.”

The solicitor also highlighted how in his client’s case, the DPP directed for the case to be heard in the District Court on a guilty plea only, with the option for it to be contested in the Circuit Court before a jury.

This leads to “all the walls closing in on top of a defendant”, Mr. Delahunty told the court, as they have to make a choice to either contest the case or enter a plea. The solicitor said that for many defendants, even if “they don’t know how or when, they’re guilty.”

The solicitor concluded by stating that the accused is “polite and well-spoken” and asked if there was a possibility for him to avoid a conviction.

Judge Murray noted the guilty plea entered by the accused, and the fact he was “young and vulnerable” at the time of the offending.

However, the judge also highlighted the ‘substantial sum’ of money that was taken from the victim in the case, which they have no chance of recovering.

Judge Murray handed the accused a four month sentence which will be fully suspended for a period of 18 months.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power