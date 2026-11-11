Agreement in principle on public sector pay

Public service unions have confirmed that they reached agreement in principle with Government representatives on a new public sector pay agreement early this morning (Wednesday, 11 November) at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC). The proposed agreement provides for pay increases of 10.75% over two years and nine months.

It follows work-to-rule action across public services since 30th September, public service-wide strike action on Wednesday 14th October, and a planned public service strike for Thursday 12th November. The Public Services Committee has recommended that unions suspend the strike action and other industrial action to allow affiliates to consider the document and arrange ballots.

SIPTU’s National Executive Council will meet to consider the proposals and decide whether to recommend them to members for a vote. The entire process may take up to four weeks.

SIPTU Deputy General Secretary and lead negotiator, Adrian Kane, said: “These proposals were made possible by union members standing together and making clear that we are prepared to take action for fair pay and direct employment. Our members have been determined to resist wage suppression and the downgrading of the public sector through outsourcing.”

He added: “It is up to our members to engage in our democratic processes now, to decide whether these proposals address the cost-of-living crisis for them and deliver value for the vital work they do.”

HSE

The HSE said it welcomes the agreement reached between Public Sector unions and the government, and the suspension of the planned public sector work stoppages on Thursday.

Healthcare teams are now making every effort to restore appointments that were cancelled due to the planned industrial action and are contacting impacted patients directly. We expect to restore most appointments.

Where patients cannot make their reinstated appointment on Thursday, they will be offered an alternative date. Where the HSE is unable to reinstate the appointment for tomorrow, a later appointment will be notified to patients.

Patients attending Dublin hospitals for appointments are advised to allow more travel time due to travel disruptions associated with the EU Presidency events.