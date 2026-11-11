Bomb threats to Waterford schools declared a hoax

Schools around Waterford City and County are among hundreds of schools around the country which received a generic email threat this morning (Wednesday, 11 November) similar to the threat issued to RTÉ and other media outlets last week.

However, schools are being advised that the threat is not credible and that there is no need to evacuate schools.

One school in Dungarvan confirmed to parents that a generic email threat was received this morning and they immediately reported it to the Gardaí.

The school was advised that the threat level is considered “extremely low” and there was no requirement to evacuate the school.

A spokesperson for the Garda Press Office informed The Munster Express that they are aware of the generic communication sent to numerous schools today.

“An Garda Síochána assess this threat as not credible and is not advising any educational establishment to evacuate,” the Garda spokesperson said. Gardaí are engaging with a number of educational establishments.”

Minister for Education and Youth Hildegarde Naughton said they are also aware of the threatening emails to schools.

“I spoke with the Minister for Justice, Jim O’Callaghan, this morning and officials in my department have been in contact with An Garda Síochána at senior level regarding this incident and are continuing to liaise closely with them,” Minister Naughton said.

“The safety and wellbeing of students, staff and school communities remains our highest priority and my department will continue to work closely with An Garda Síochána on this matter.

“An Garda Síochána have advised my department and are advising schools that they assess this threat as not credible and there is no need for schools to evacuate.

“If a school has received this email, it is asked to please contact the emergency services at 999 and follow the advice of An Garda Síochána.

“An Garda Síochána has received a large volume of phone calls and will liaise with each school in turn, noting that with the volume of calls this may take some time,” the minister added.

GUIDANCE ISSUED

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Paul Cleary speaking yesterday issued some guidance should anyone receives a bomb threat.

“In response to recent increased activity in hoax and non-credible bomb threats, I would like to provide the following guidance about what you should do if you receive one, and how An Garda Síochána will respond.

“If you receive a bomb threat by email, letter or any other message, contact An Garda Síochána immediately by calling 999. Provide as much detail as possible about the threat and the communication you have received.

“Once notified, our Garda Regional Control Centre will assess the credibility of the threat. Following that assessment, the Control Centre and / or the Gardaí responding will advise you on the most appropriate course of action. We will do this as quickly as possible,” Dep. Commissioner Cleary said.

“It is important to understand that a bomb threat does not automatically mean that a building needs to be evacuated, but attending Gardai will assist with this decision. In many cases, following an assessment, the appropriate response may be to provide advice or carry out a cursory search of the premises.

“Of course, businesses and premises managers retain the ability to make their own decision to evacuate. However, An Garda Síochána will provide professional advice based on our assessment of the information available.

“Our priority is, and always will be, the safety of the public.

“You can be assured that every such report is taken seriously and that An Garda Síochána is committed to providing a professional, proportionate and timely response,” Dep. Commissioner Cleary added.

You can view Dep. Commissioner Cleary providing guidance at: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/19gvZNc4jz/

Paul Mooney