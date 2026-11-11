Man threatened to ‘burn out’ neighbours

A man who threatened to kill his neighbours by saying “I’ll burn you out” has been given a suspended sentence.

Ryan Hawe (25) of 16 Ashgrove, Slieverue, Kilkenny, appeared before Judge Catriona Murray at Waterford District Court in October for sentencing. He was charged with making a threat to kill or cause serious harm, contrary to Section 5 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, as well as making a threat to damage property, contrary to Section 3 of the Criminal Damage Act.

Garda Conor Byrne of Ferrybank Garda Station told the court that on 13 August 2025, the injured party in the case made a report to Gardaí about her neighbour acting “aggressive and abusive” towards her.

Garda Byrne said that the woman reported that her neighbour, identified as the accused, made threats that he would ‘burn’ the injured party and her husband out of their home.

The Garda read dialogue from CCTV footage aloud in court, where the accused told the injured party: “I’ll punch the brains out of you next time you ring the Council” and “I’ll burn you out.”

The accused was arrested and made no admissions when he was interviewed, it was heard.

It was noted in court that the accused has four previous convictions for traffic related matters.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Ken Cunningham highlighted the accused’s guilty plea to the court, as well as the fact he has no similar previous convictions.

Mr. Cunningham said that a letter of apology was handed in to the court, which stated the accused was ‘truly sorry’ for making the threats, and that he ‘understands’ it was ‘wrong and unacceptable.’

The solicitor added that his client had the ‘misconceived view’ that the injured party was notifying the Council about the ‘casual motor trading’ operation he had set up as a source of additional income.

Mr. Cunningham concluded by stating that the accused was suffering from a ‘deterioration’ in his mental health at the time, which led to a ‘brutal overreaction’ that he is now ‘ashamed’ of. The solicitor told Judge Murray that the injured party has ‘nothing to fear’ from the accused.

Sergeant John Phelan highlighted to the court that the injured party and her husband “just want to be left alone.”

Judge Murray said the court takes the matter ‘extremely seriously’, but took into account the accused’s guilty plea, lack of similar previous convictions, and the letter of apology.

The judge handed the accused a three month sentence fully suspended for a period of 12 months.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power