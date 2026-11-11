Alleged assault on bouncer

A judge has accepted jurisdiction in the case of a man accused of assaulting a bouncer in Waterford city.

James Halligan (38) of 41 Gracedieu Heights, Logloss, Waterford, appeared before a sitting of Waterford District Court last month before Judge Catriona Murray. He is charged with alleged assault causing harm, contrary to Section 3 (1) and 3 (2) of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Sergeant John Phelan told the court that on 15 February 2026, it is alleged that the accused was refused entry to Market Bar, John’s Street, Waterford city, and following this, became ‘aggressive’ before assaulting a bouncer outside.

Sgt. Phelan added that the accused allegedly struck the bouncer on the lip and left him with a cut on his mouth, before the pair ‘grappled’ on the ground for a period of time.

The Sergeant said the injured party does not want to proceed with the case, but the State wished to do so.

Judge Murray decided to accept jurisdiction, meaning the matter can be heard at the District Court. The judge put the matter back to 8 December, 2026, for hearing.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power