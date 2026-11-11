Developer withdraws apartment block application

Last week The Munster Express ran a story about the Willows Says No residents group from The Willows housing estate in Tycor, Waterford City, who opposed a proposed development of 40 apartments at the rear of their estate.

Planning permission was sought for the development of 40 apartments. This included 24 one bed apartments, 5 two bed apartments, and 11 three bed apartments. These would have been spread across 5 apartment blocks, and would include 30 parking spaces. The proposal also outlined a 6 metre entrance with 2 two-metre stone pillars.

However, shortly after publication, the Council received a one-line letter from McHugh Glynn and Associates asking to withdraw the planning application.

OPPOSITION

The opposition to this development was immediate and effective. Submissions came from most households in the existing Willows estate, and there was even a submission from Noel Frisby who wanted to advise that no permission had been granted for the use of their land by The Willows estate.

In the conclusion of their submission, the Willows Residents Committee said: “Having regard to the significant procedural errors, the absence of mandatory technical assessments, the unresolved traffic and safety risks, the excessive density, the failure to protect existing residential amenity, and the lack of essential documentation from Uisce Éireann, it is clear that the proposed development does not comply with the requirements of proper planning and sustainable development. The cumulative impact of the issues outlined in this submission demonstrates that the proposal is premature, inadequately assessed and incompatible with the established character, infrastructure capacity and safety of the surrounding area.”

The Committee also asked that the project be completely redesigned if it were to be pushed ahead.

“For these reasons we respectfully request that Waterford City and County Council refuse permission for the proposed development. Should the planning authority decide not to refuse permission outright, I urge that the comprehensive and enforceable conditions be attached to address the deficiencies identified, including requirements for full traffic and road safety assessments, sightline drawings, drainage and wastewater feasibility confirmation, ecological surveys, and a complete redesign that protects the amenity, safety and character of the existing neighbourhood.”

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme