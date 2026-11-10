Teenager pleads guilty to damaging car

A Waterford teenager recently appeared in court for attempting to break into a vehicle.

The teenager, who cannot be named as he was a juvenile at the time of the offence, appeared before Judge Catriona Murray at a sitting of Waterford District Court last month. He pleaded guilty to damaging property, contrary to Section 2 (1) of the Criminal Damage Act.

Sergeant John Phelan told the court that on a date in January 2025, Gardaí received a report about damage to a car in Waterford city. The driver reported that the ignition and one of the windows in their car had been damaged, Sgt. Phelan said, adding that the total damage was estimated at €300.

The accused was subsequently identified from DNA on the car, and it was noted in court that he has no previous convictions. Acting for the defendant, solicitor Hilary Delahunty said that his client was accompanied in court by family, which is a ‘positive.’

The solicitor highlighted how the accused was a juvenile at the time of the offence, and is now working and involved with youth projects. Mr.Delahunty said he hopes his client has now “put this trouble behind him” and asked if the court could “give him a chance” by adjourning the matter.

Judge Murray noted the accused’s young age, and the fact he has no previous convictions. The judge decided to adjourn the case for six months to give the accused a chance to come to no further Garda attention.

The judge indicated that if the accused pays €50 to the court poor box and comes to no adverse attention by April 2027, the case will be struck out.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power