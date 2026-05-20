New chapter for Walter Raleigh Hotel

For generations, the Walter Raleigh Hotel has stood proudly at the heart of Youghal, watching over the town, the harbour, and the ever-changing tides of the Blackwater Estuary.

Established in the 18th century, this iconic hotel has long been woven into the story of Youghal itself — a place where locals gather, visitors return year after year, and memories are made across generations.

Today, under Choice Hotel Group ownership, the Walter Raleigh enters a new chapter while staying true to the character and warmth that have made it such a cherished part of East Cork life. At the helm remains Michael Brett, who has led the hotel for the past 11 years.

Originally from Waterford, Michael has proudly called Youghal home for over a decade, and his connection to both the town and its people is reflected in every guest experience.

Community has always been central to life at the Walter Raleigh. It has hosted weddings, christenings, family occasions and milestone celebrations for local families for many years, and that tradition continues today. Whether welcoming couples celebrating their wedding day, families gathering for Sunday lunch, or visitors discovering the coast for the first time, the team prides itself on creating hospitality that feels personal and genuine.

With 40 beautifully appointed bedrooms, many offering breathtaking sea views across the Atlantic and estuary, the hotel remains one of East Cork’s hidden gems. Guests wake to the sound of the sea and are only moments from Youghal’s beautiful promenade, with over five kilometres of boardwalk stretching along the beach — perfect for a morning stroll or an evening walk as the sun sets.

Dining at the Walter Raleigh is available seven days a week, making it a favourite not only for overnight guests but also for locals. Alongside the hotel’s renowned dining offering, guests can enjoy outdoor dining during the summer months, live music in The Walter Bar at weekends, and the recently introduced Bello E Buono, bringing authentic Italian flavours to the town.

Perfectly positioned just 40 minutes from Waterford, one hour from Cork and within easy reach of Dublin, the hotel is an ideal base for exploring the region. From the historic streets of Youghal to attractions such as Midleton Distillery Experience, Clock Gate Tower and St Mary's Collegiate Church, there is history around every corner. Outdoor enthusiasts can explore the Midleton to Youghal Greenway, Ardmore Cliff Walk and the coastal beauty of Ballycotton.

The Walter Raleigh Hotel is more than a place to stay — it is part of Youghal’s story.

Under new ownership, there is an exciting new chapter ahead for this much-loved destination. Watch this space for more to come from the Walter Raleigh Hotel.

The Walter Raleigh Hotel – Summer Breaks from €129 B&B.