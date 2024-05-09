Businesses bin it to help others 

Following a call from Waterford Chamber, the business community has stepped up in force to support Waterford Food Bank, by donating their used bottles and cans to the organization who works tirelessly to combat food poverty.

Waterford Chamber has been supporting Waterford Food Bank for a number of years with its various initiatives and is delighted to lend a hand again.

According to Gerald Hurley, CEO Waterford Chamber, “This project is the perfect fit for businesses, it taps into their green agendas in terms of recycling responsibly and also their Corporate Social Responsibility, by helping those less fortunate in the community. All we are asking businesses to do is place a specially designed sticker, which is free through Waterford Chamber, on their bin to encourage employees to donate their cans and bottles and Waterford Food Bank will collect and recycle them under the Re-Turn scheme. The money generated will then be used to prepare food hampers for families in our community who need them each week.

“As a business community, it can be easy to get lost in the big ticket items, but we must also remember that a better society leads to a better Waterford for all. We advocate for this through a number of initiatives, be it the Think Waterford First Gift Cards, our work with Autism Friendly Waterford, our support of Waterford GAA with the Deise Rising Fundraising Dinner last year, which has been nominated for Event of the Year in the Chambers Ireland Awards, and now with Waterford Food Bank. Humanity and helping others must come first, and only then can we work collectively to build a stronger Waterford.”

Speaking about the new initiative, Karen Glancy of Waterford Food Bank said: “"Waterford Foodbank, an unfunded programme of Waterford Area Partnership, is thrilled to have the assistance of Waterford Chamber of Commerce in this new initiative, in which companies large and small collect recyclable bottles and cans to help us generate funds for food. The 200+ individuals and families to whom we deliver food parcels each week will benefit greatly, and this consistent revenue will make our job a bit less difficult. Thank you to all who have come on board to date."

Any business looking to join the initiative can contact Waterford Chamber directly by emailing lynda.lawton@waterfordchamber.ie