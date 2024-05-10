Granville Hotel honoured with award  

The Granville Hotel, nestled in the heart of Waterford City, proudly announces its recognition as one of the top 25 hotels in Ireland by the prestigious TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards. This ‘Top 25 Best of the Best’ list places the Granville Hotel among some of the finest establishments in the country.

The Travellers' Choice Awards, presented annually by TripAdvisor, celebrate the best hotels around the globe based on millions of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from travellers. Out of 8 million hotels on TripAdvisor, less than 1% receive this accolade. The Granville Hotel stands out as the only property in Waterford and the South East region to grace this esteemed list, a testament to its unparalleled service and dedication to guest satisfaction.

"We are incredibly honoured to be recognised as one of the Best of the Best Hotels in Ireland by the Travellers' Choice Awards," said Michael Skehan, General Manager of the Granville Hotel. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our exceptional staff, who consistently go above and beyond to create memorable experiences for our guests. We have done a lot of work internally to improve the guest journey and experience including introducing a Customer Care team which has a representative from each department.”

The Granville Hotel extends its heartfelt gratitude to the guests who have taken the time to share their experiences and reviews on platforms like TripAdvisor. Their valuable feedback and unwavering support have played a pivotal role in shaping the hotel's reputation and success.

From its historic charm to its contemporary amenities, the Granville Hotel continues to set the standard for delightful customer care and service in Waterford. Whether guests are exploring the city's rich heritage or taking in the everything Waterford County has to offer, the Granville Hotel promises an unforgettable experience that embodies the essence of Irish hospitality.