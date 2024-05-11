Critical charity rolls out new fleet to doctors

Emergency medical response charity CRITICAL has launched its new fleet of rapid response cars. The organisation is providing its teams of critical and advanced care doctors with four wheel drive vehicles to ensure they can get to the scene of emergencies quickly and safely.

The charity currently has a network of 10 doctors and consultants in emergency medicine who volunteer to respond to serious and life-threatening incidents and illnesses in their areas. These doctors are based in counties Waterford, Wicklow, Kerry, Mayo, Donegal and Dublin.

Waterford based Dr Paul Campbell and Dr Daragh Mathews have now received the new cars. The pair have responded to 151 taskings between them since July 2023. These include cardiac arrests, road traffic collisions and farm accidents.

Dr Paul Campbell joined the charity last year. The Tyrone native has been working as a GP in Waterford City since 2012 and also recently completed a Masters in Pre-Hospital Emergency Medicine from UCD. Dr Daragh Mathews joined CRITICAL in 2021. He is a Specialist Registrar in Emergency Medicine at University Hospital Waterford.

The running costs of Dr Campbell’s emergency vehicle will continue to be sponsored by the local Centra store in Dunmore East. It is in memory of local woman Susan O’Donoghue who was assisted by the service in August.

For more information about CRITICAL charity or to make a donation visit https://criticalcharity.ie/