Lavish country estate near Lismore on the market for €12m

A lavish country estate with nearly 400 acres of prime agricultural house has been placed on the market with a price tag of €12m.

The magnificent Fortwilliam House and Estate in Glencairn, Lismore, adjacent to the Blackwater River, has the Duke of Devonshire’s Lismore Castle and Estate and Glencairn Abbey as its nearest neighbours.

The freehold is for sale via agents Knight Frank and Michael H. Daniels, by private treaty in whole or in lots: the Entire: 158.01 Hectares (390.45 Acres) Asking Price: €12,000,000; Lot 1: Fortwilliam House with 117.00 Hectares (289.12 Acres) Asking Price: €10,000,000; Lot 2: Agricultural Lands comprising 41.01 Hectares (101.33 Acres) Asking Price: €2,000,000.

Fortwilliam Estate, which was built in the 1830s, is considered a magnificent agricultural and sporting estate nestled on the banks of the River Blackwater with a commanding view over the valley with panoramic views towards the Knockmealdown Mountains.