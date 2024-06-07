People’s Park Fountain gets contemporary upgrade

The Fountain in the People’s Park was unveiled on May 29th by Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr. Joe Conway.

The new fountain, which has retained the shape and limestone capping of the previous fountain, consists of a 7-metre stainless steel spray ring with 88 individual water jets along with a dynamic colour change lighting display and a water filter system that can be monitored and accessed remotely.

Speaking at the unveiling, Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr. Joe Conway said, “This is a wonderful addition to the People’s Park, and I’m delighted that so many people will be able to enjoy the calming sound and relaxing ambience that the fountain brings to this space.

“For anyone taking a stroll in the park, having a bite of lunch outdoors or enjoying the play areas for children, the new fountain is sure to be a big draw.

“What was once marshland almost 170 years ago, is now a vibrant, green, biodiverse and family-friendly public space which is on all of our interests to enjoy, respect and preserve.”

In addition to the construction of the new fountain, the Carlisle Bridge which links the People’s Park to Waterford Court House across the River Pill was also reopened. Carlisle Bridge dates back to 1857 when it was built to provide a pedestrian link between the Courthouse and the People’s Park. The bridge, which is a very earlier example of the use of reinforced concrete construction, was opened by the 7th Earl of Carlisle after whom it was named.

In recent years much of the original iron work and lattice work on the bridge had become heavily corroded and in late 2023 Waterford City and County Council appointed Cumnor Construction to undertake a refurbishment of the bridge, which included the replacement of corroded wrought iron work, a full back to bare metal stripping of the old paint and repainting in colours that would in keeping with those used during the Victorian period.

The bridge was refurbished at a cost of almost €200,000 which was largely funded by grant funding from the Department of Transport’s Bridge Rehabilitation Works Programme.

Commenting on the fountain works, Dawn Wallace, Environment Senior Executive Officer with Waterford City and County Council said, “We are delighted with the results. The People’s Park is a wonderful public amenity that contains modern, accessible facilities such as the playground, playing pitch, skate park and adult gym, but what makes it particularly special is that it retains the history of the place.

“The bandstand has stood prominently in the heart of the 16-acre park since 1869 along with the Russian canons which were captured by the British Army at the Battle of Sebastopol in 1854. These significant historical features are now complemented by the new upgraded fountain and refurbished pedestrian access bridge, which means there is something for everyone to enjoy in this expansive natural space.”

The overall cost of the fountain refurbishment was €160,000 and works were completed earlier this month by contractors Fountainworks of Navan with civil support works carried out by Liam Whelan Plant Hire of Dungarvan.