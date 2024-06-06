St John of Gods students make a clean sweep

St. John of Gods students, Ava Sheridan, Aoife Lanigan and Lucy Lee O'Donnell were honoured at a ceremony in Dublin to mark the first Green-Schools Marine Environment Awards.

Twelve winners of the Green-Schools National Marine Creative Writing Competition “Tides are changing” were awarded for their achievements at the ceremony. Winners of the competition were chosen out of over 220 entries. Ava Sheridan won the first and second class category, Aoife Lanigan the third and fourth class category and Lucy Lee O'Donnell the fifth and sixth class category- a real achievement for one school. The competition, which is supported by the Marine Environment section of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, in collaboration with Poetry Ireland, is in its fourth year and saw a very high standard of submissions this year. Aisling Espey of Sandford Park School, Ranelagh, Dublin took first place for secondary level, with second and third place winners in each category.