Park plan is do-able

A green space proposal to provide a parkland amenity for the rapidly growing population of Williamstown / Dunmore Road area “is do-able”, a local councillor has said.

Fine Gael Councillor Jim D’Arcy is putting forward the proposal to provide a much-needed public park for the rapidly growing Williamstown and Dunmore Road community.

Cllr. D’Arcy is calling on the local authority to act quickly on what he describes as “a ready-made solution” requiring only modest investment to open it to the public.

“The park is do-able. There is a huge population of 16,000 people within walking distance of this site and the population will only increase because there is further development proposed on the other side of the Outer Ring Road,” Cllr. D’Arcy told this newspaper.

“Existing land beside Williamstown Golf Club could provide a park the size of Dunmore East Park with minimal investment,” Cllr. D’Arcy said.

What is Cllr. D’Arcy proposing?

“An area away from the road with parking, cycling and pedestrian access is essential. It would be a simple mown grass area surrounded by a path of the same kind of track surface as Ballinakill River Trail. Pollinator-friendly plants could feature, but newly planted native Irish trees along the inside of the path would be excellent. Some park benches would facilitate a simple chat among friends and families could put a blanket on the ground and not worry about their children running onto a road. It is safe for children as there is no direct access to the road,” he said. “Simplicity is key. A free, open and comfortable space.”

The area suggested is a site of approximately 21,461 sq m, beside Williamstown Golf Club, which is currently accessible through the golf club car park.

“The pedestrian gate to this area is currently locked. This would be an ideal interim measure while a full car park plan is implemented. We are, essentially, a simple path and four benches away from that area opening as an adequate interim park for the area.”

Following representations from a constituent, Cllr. D’Arcy put forward the proposal to Leading Sport Agency and FMG Consulting, as part of the current Williamstown Golf Course feasibility study which they are undertaking on behalf of Waterford Council.

Waterford City and County Council owns and operates Williamstown Golf Club – the only municipal golf club in Waterford.

Cllr. D’Arcy’s proposal encourages the council to develop a parkland space for the growing communities living at Williamstown and Dunmore Road.

“There is a distinct lack of public open space for this area,” Cllr. D’Arcy pointed out.

“Current green areas at Farronshoneen, for example, are well suited as playgrounds and small-scale urban recreation areas. While these areas suit their own stated purpose very well, they are not parks, nor can they be considered as such as they are too small, too close to traffic and are not suitable as natural, environmentally-focused parkland.”

Cllr. D’Arcy said his proposal won’t affect the golf course as the site in question “is currently only been used as a practice hole at the golf club”.

Cllr. D’Arcy said it is a “significant opportunity to provide genuine parkland for a community that currently has a distinct shortage of large, safe and accessible public open space”.

“This is the area where the infill from the building of the outer ring road was put years ago. This is essentially a ready-made park,” said Cllr. D’Arcy. “The land is already there. It is approximately the same size as Dunmore East Park, the drainage is already in place, there is access from the existing golf club car park and it would not interfere with the operation of the 18-hole golf course. The site is not in use – it’s the 19th hole, used as a practice hole.”

The Munster Express met with Cllr. D’Arcy at the site last Friday to view the area.

He said he believes his suggestion of a park on the site beside the golf club “will sustain the golf club”.

“I think people will use the park. It’s very difficult as a councillor to justify running costs of €300,000 a year [on the golf club] with so few members, when for very little extra, we could have thousands upon thousands of people using the park and we would still have our golf course,” he said.

“I support the municipal golf course, but not in its current form, I want to see this as a park as well as a golf course.”

Cllr. D’Arcy continued: “The proposal is deliberately straightforward. Rather than waiting years for a major new park development, the existing area could be transformed into an immediate community amenity with a walking and cycling-friendly path around its perimeter, along with a small number of benches and appropriate planting”.

“The proposed perimeter path could use a simple track surface similar to that used on the Ballinakill River Trail,” he said.

“The area could then be enhanced over time with native Irish trees and pollinator-friendly planting, creating a natural environment that would benefit both the community and local biodiversity.

“Importantly, the drainage infrastructure is already complete and is currently maintained by the golf club.

“There is also existing access through the golf club car park, meaning that the basic infrastructure required to make the area accessible is already in place.

“The beauty of this proposal is its simplicity,” said Cllr. D’Arcy. “We are not talking about starting from scratch. We have an existing piece of land, existing access and completed drainage. The immediate requirement is essentially a perimeter path, some benches and the opening of the area for public use.”

Cllr. D’Arcy stressed that the proposed parkland amenity would have no impact on the golf club.

While converting the area to community parkland would represent a loss of practice space for the golf club, the proposal argues that this relatively small loss would be outweighed by the enormous benefit to the wider community.

“This would undoubtedly be a loss to the golf club in terms of the practice hole,” said Cllr. D’Arcy. “But it would be a huge gain for the community.

“We have to look at the bigger picture. Williamstown and the Dunmore Road area have grown enormously, and we need to provide the green infrastructure that should come with that growth.”

He said the proposed area provides a particularly compelling opportunity because of its scale.

“Dunmore East Park has an area of approximately 22,000 square metres, with a perimeter of more than 700 metres. The Williamstown site is of a comparable scale and has an estimated perimeter of approximately 1 kilometre. This means the community could potentially gain a substantial piece of public parkland without the need to identify and acquire a completely new site,” he said.

“This isn’t a tiny green area beside a housing estate,” Cllr. D’Arcy continued. “This is a substantial piece of land capable of functioning as a proper community park.”

A SAFE SPACE FOR FAMILIES

One of the major advantages of the proposed location is that it is set away from the public road.

“The area has no direct access onto a busy roadway, creating a much safer environment for families with young children.

“Parents could put down a blanket, children could play and people could walk around the perimeter without the constant concern of traffic.

“The proposal would complement, rather than replace, existing facilities such as those at Farronshoneen,” he said.

“Those areas perform an important role as playgrounds and small-scale recreation spaces, but they cannot provide the same experience as a larger, natural parkland environment.”

COUNCILLOR PLEDGES GMA ALLOWANCE

Cllr. D’Arcy has also committed to putting his General Municipal Allocation (GMA) allowance towards helping make the project happen.

The GMA is a discretionary fund allocated annually to each councillor under the council’s budget. Councillors can then allocate the funds to benefit the local community.

“As a local councillor, I am committed to allocating my GMA allowance towards this project to help get it off the ground,” Cllr. D’Arcy told The Munster Express.

“I want to see this become a reality, and I am prepared to put my local funding allocation behind it. If we can combine that with the Council’s resources and the cooperation of the golf club, I believe we can deliver something very positive for the community.”

LONG-TERM POTENTIAL

While the immediate objective is simply to open the land as accessible parkland, Cllr. D’Arcy said the site could have significant potential for further development in the future.

“Native Irish trees could be planted along the perimeter, including species such as oak, birch, alder and yew, while pollinator-friendly planting could create valuable habitat.

“The shape of the site could also potentially lend itself to small-scale community events and outdoor music performances.

“At the narrowest end, facing back towards the access gate, there may be potential for small concerts similar in concept to events held at Ballykeefe in Kilkenny.

“A small event for 200 people, for example, could eventually generate modest revenue that could be reinvested into the park,” he said.

But the first step is simply to open the space – the community needs a park now,” Cllr. D’Arcy said.

PROPOSAL PUT FORWARD

The proposal has been put forward to be included in the current Williamstown Golf Course feasibility study.

The councillor says the proposal follows approximately two years of work and engagement with officials behind the scenes.

“I have been working quietly in the background with various officials over the last two years and I feel now is the time to make this public because I genuinely believe it has a great chance of succeeding,” he said.

“This is an opportunity to deliver a significant community amenity quickly and at relatively low cost.

“We have a ready-made piece of parkland. We have access. We have drainage. We have a perimeter that can be developed as a walking route. We have a growing population that desperately needs more public open space.

“What we need now is the will to make it happen,” Cllr. D’Arcy said.

“It is a relatively simple proposal that could deliver a very significant benefit. The land is there, the need is there and the community is ready for it. Now we need to make the decision to open it,” Cllr. D’Arcy concluded.

Paul Mooney