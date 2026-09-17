AILG Condemn Healy-Rae Assault

The Association of Local Government has condemned the assault on TD Michael Healy-Rae in Dublin yesterday. Reports suggest the Taoiseach was also subject to an attempted assault at the ploughing championship.

The security of politicians, the protection measures they should have funded, and the processes around those protections are hot topics in Waterford at present.

In their statement the AILG said:

“The Association of Irish Local Government (AILG) strongly condemns the assault on Deputy Michael Healy-Rae in Dublin yesterday evening and wishes Michael a full and speedy recovery.

Any assault on an elected representative is completely unacceptable. Those who choose to serve in public life, whether at local or national level, must be able to carry out their work without fear of violence, intimidation or harassment.”

AILG President Cllr. Aengus O’Rourke commented, “On behalf of AILG and our members across the country, I want to send our best wishes to Michael and his family following what must have been a deeply upsetting experience.

“There will always be differences of opinion in politics – that is an essential part of democracy. But disagreement can never be allowed to cross the line into intimidation or violence. Every elected representative – both at local and national level – has the right to carry out their public duties safely and without fear.

“Recent incidents involving elected representatives have again highlighted the importance of safety and respect in public life. AILG will continue its work with An Garda Síochána, Government and our members to promote the safety and wellbeing of elected representatives and to challenge abuse, harassment and intimidation wherever it occurs.”

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme