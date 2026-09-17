Man injured in alleged assault in Waterford city

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault outside a premises near Mount Suir Manor, Waterford city yesterday evening. (Wednesday 16 September)

A spokesperson told The Munster Express that Gardaí and the emergency services responded to the incident near the apartment block in the Gracedieu area of Waterford city at approximately 7.45pm yesterday.

A man aged in his 20s was brought to hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The spokesperson confirmed that while investigations are ongoing, Gardaí have arrested a man aged in his 40s, who is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at a Garda Station in Co. Waterford.

“Anyone who was in the vicinity of Mount Suir, Waterford city between 7:00pm and 7:45pm on Wednesday 16th September 2026 is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305300,” the spokesperson concluded.