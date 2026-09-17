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Man injured in alleged assault in Waterford city

17th Sep 2026 | News

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault outside a premises near Mount Suir Manor, Waterford city yesterday evening. (Wednesday 16 September) 

A spokesperson told The Munster Express that Gardaí and the emergency services responded to the incident near the apartment block in the Gracedieu area of Waterford city at approximately 7.45pm yesterday. 

A man aged in his 20s was brought to hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life threatening. 

The spokesperson confirmed that while investigations are ongoing, Gardaí have arrested a man aged in his 40s, who is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at a Garda Station in Co. Waterford. 

“Anyone who was in the vicinity of Mount Suir, Waterford city between 7:00pm and 7:45pm on Wednesday 16th September 2026 is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305300,” the spokesperson concluded. 

Robyn Power 

 

- Munster Express

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