Woman charged with alleged money laundering

A judge has accepted jurisdiction in the case of a woman accused of money laundering.

Orladayo Naomi Atologun (22) of 85 Lios an Uisce, Merlin Park, Galway, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton at Waterford District Court this month. She is charged with alleged money laundering in August 2024 at an address in Kilmeaden, Co. Waterford.

Sergeant Alan Hayes told the court that the DPP had indicated summary disposal in the case. For the purpose of jurisdiction, the Sergeant outlined that the alleged offence involved someone clicking a link, which resulted in the loss of €850. The accused was subsequently charged in connection with the investigation.

Judge Staunton decided to accept jurisdiction, meaning that the matter can be heard at the District Court. The judge put the case back to 8 October 2026 for a plea or date for hearing to be indicated, noting that the defendant is excused from attending court on that date due to needing to travel from Galway.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power