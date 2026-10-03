Planning for United Ireland ‘should begin now’

Sinn Fein TD David Cullinane believes planning for Irish unity should begin immediately following Donald Trump’s claim that Irish reunification is inevitable, and the Cardiff agreement signed on September 14.

Waterford City and County council passed a motion in January of this year calling for a Citizens Assembly in preparation of Irish Unity.

The Cardiff Agreement marks an unprecedented moment in the Irish-British relationship as the First Ministers of Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland signed an agreement calling for independence and saying the Westminster’s time as supreme parliament of the United Kingdom has come to an end.

“For the first time ever, people across these islands have First Ministers in Scotland, in Wales and in the North of Ireland who are all committed to independence from the United Kingdom,” reads the Cardiff Agreement.

“For people watching across these islands – for people watching around the world – there could be no clearer sign that Westminster’s time is coming to an end.

“We believe there is a better way: nations working together as equals, sharing ideas and expertise, and building relationships based on mutual respect and common interests,” the Agreement continues.

“Momentum is behind our movements; we believe that constitutional change is coming. We therefore commit to strengthening cooperation between our parties and identifying practical areas where working together can make a real difference.”

GET PLANNING

The signing of the Cardiff agreement comes in the wake of Donald Trump’s widely publicised comments suggesting Irish Unity is inevitable. Waterford TD David Cullinane sees these developments as the clearest indication yet that Ireland must immediately prepare for what would be a complex unification process.

“The debate on Irish unity is moving forward, at home and internationally. The Irish Government needs to catch up,” said Deputy Cullinane.

“I welcome President Donald Trump’s comments that he would ‘love to see’ a united Ireland and that it would be ‘fantastic’. These comments are a welcome contribution to a growing international discussion about Ireland’s future.

“The Cardiff agreement is another important step. It brings together Sinn Féin, the SNP and Plaid Cymru around a shared democratic principle: people have the right to decide their own future,” Cullinane added.

“For Ireland, the democratic pathway is set out in the Good Friday Agreement. Our future will be decided by the people of Ireland, north and south. Unity offers enormous opportunities to build a stronger economy, deliver better healthcare and housing, create good jobs and build a fairer society.

TD Cullinane also suggested that Waterford and the surrounding regions should consider the opportunities that unification may bring.

“For Waterford and the South East, we need to examine how an All-Ireland approach could support investment, improve public services and create opportunities for the next generation. But none of this happens without preparation. Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the Government must begin the serious work of planning for Irish unity,” Deputy Cullinane said.

“The momentum is building. We need political leadership that prepares for the future and gives people a clear, informed choice about the Ireland we can build together.”

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme