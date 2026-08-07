Revolut have ‘ignored’ solicitor’s data request in case

A solicitor told a Waterford court last month that Revolut has ‘ignored’ his request to access personal data, in relation to his client who is accused of money laundering.

Solicitor Michael Lanigan was speaking on behalf of his client Patrick Lynch at a sitting of Waterford District Court before Judge Kevin Staunton in July. Mr. Lynch (40) of Parkswood, Passage East, Waterford, is charged with alleged money laundering, contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act) 2010.

Mr. Lanigan said that the data is needed for the case to progress and for his client to indicate a plea, and that if it is not received, he will be making a complaint to the Data Protection Commissioner.

The solicitor added that he is “at a loss” for how an organisation as big as Revolut could ignore his request, and emphasised that the data is essential, as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) indicated that the case could only stay in the District Court on a guilty plea only.

Judge Staunton said it was ‘extraordinary’ that Revolut had not replied yet, and put the matter back to 13 October 2027, when it will be mentioned in court again.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power