Run and Walk for Solas returns this October

The Run and Walk for Solas returns to the streets of Waterford City on Sunday 11th October and Dungarvan’s Greenway on Saturday 10th October, in a milestone year for the charity.

In 2026, Solas celebrates 25 years of supporting people affected by cancer, while also commemorating 15 years since the opening of its Williamstown Centre and 10 years of service at its Dungarvan Centre.

The 10K Run and Walk in Dungarvan starts at 10am on Saturday 10th October at Walton Park. The 10k Run and Walk on Sunday 11th October starts at 10.00am on the Quay in Waterford City. The popular 4K walk will also be available this year to both Waterford and Dungarvan, encouraging families to take part in tandem with the 10K routes. A virtual option is also available and workplaces are being encouraged to once again #GoOrangeForSolas.

Over 9,000 one-to-one support sessions were delivered by Solas Cancer Support Centre in 2025. Last year, the Run and Walk for Solas event raised a staggering €230,000. These funds went towards supporting the running costs of the service, which will cost over €1.2 Million to operate in 2026.

Registration is now open online at www.solascentre.ie. The registration fee is €25 per adult and €15 per child. This fee includes a t-shirt and an event medal, kindly sponsored by EirGen Pharma.

Chair of the Solas Cancer Support Centre, Paddy McMahon, spoke at the launch about what an important year 2026 is for the Charity: “Solas has been offering support to cancer patients and their families here in Waterford for 25 years this year. That’s a quarter of a century of care. And 15 years ago, this year the Solas Cancer Care Centre opened its doors in Williamstown for the first time. Planned and built by the people of Waterford to continue the care and support in a purpose built centre. 10 years ago, this year we opened a satellite service for the people of Dungarvan. We have a lot to celebrate as we plan for this year’s run and walk – and proud to rename it the Run and Walk for Solas in this special year of anniversaries”.

Speaking at the launch, Gwen Daniels, General Manager, UPMC Whitfield Hospital, said: “UPMC Whitfield Hospital is delighted to once again support the Run and Walk for SOLAS, a wonderful community event that continues to go from strength to strength. It’s inspiring to see so many people come together each year for such a worthy cause, making a real difference while promoting health and wellbeing across the region”.

“At UPMC, we’re committed to bringing life-changing medicine to the people of Waterford and the South East, ensuring more people can access expert care close to home. Partnering with SOLAS reflects that commitment, and we’re proud to play our part in helping build healthier communities and supporting those affected by cancer. We wish everyone taking part the very best of luck and look forward to another fantastic event.”

This year sees WLR FM return as a media partner and Michael Byrne, CEO of WLR FM explains the strong links that exist with the radio station: “WLR is proud to support the Run and Walk for Solas once again this year. It’s one of those events that reflects the very best of community spirit across Waterford. At WLR, supporting our communities is at the heart of what we do, and we’re especially proud of our longstanding commitment to the Solas Centre. We see first-hand the incredible work of the team there and the difference they make in the lives of so many people and families in Waterford and Dungarvan. Congratulations to everyone working behind the scenes to make this year’s event happen. WLR will be there every step of the way, keeping listeners updated and encouraging as many people as possible to get involved”.

Photo Caption: Back row, left to right: Kieran Foley, News & Sports Editor, WLR FM, Paddy McMahon, Chair, Solas Cancer Support Centre, Oliver Carroll, Presenter, WLR FM. Front row, left to right: Gwen Daniels, General Manager, UPMC Whitfield Hospital, Dymphna Nugent, Presenter, WLR FM. Photo: Garrett Fitzgerald