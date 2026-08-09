Sensory room for children in UHW

The Junior for Juniors charity officially opened a new sensory room in the paediatrics area of University Hospital Waterford.

The sensory room was funded by donations from the public, from businesses and individuals, and delivered by Junior for Juniors.

Junior for Juniors is a Waterford based charity that looks to improve the hospital experience for young people.

Their efforts around paediatrics are usually marked by their mascot, Junior, who appears in each of the wards they have enhanced with themed animated landscapes.

As well as a sensory room there was an accompanying sensory trolley which can be brought to children who lack the mobility to attend the room but can still benefit from soothing sensory items.

A CALM ENVIRONMENT

Ruth White, a paediatric clinical nurse manager, explained that the sensory room opened unofficially about six months ago and quickly became an essential part of some children’s routine.

“It serves all of the children that use paediatric services in the hospital,” Ruth explained. “That’s both paediatric ward, paediatric assessment unit, and the children that come in every day to have bloods or infusions and different therapies done,” said Ruth.

“So, it’s available for all children across the hospital that need to have an environment to calm them down and sooth and anxieties they might have.…It’s opened 7 days a week, there are no limitations of how it is used. It’s used every day.

“The door is unlocked during day time hours and at night time it is unlocked when needed.”

When asked if the sensory room can only help children with additional needs, Ruth replied: “All sensory rooms are geared towards children with additional needs but anyone can have the need for a calmer quiet space at any time. So that’s why we don’t discriminate. Anyone that wants to use the room can”.

“There’s going to be heightened emotions with all hospitals admission so if we can have a quiet space for them to relax and regulate it makes a big difference to their ongoing care,” she said.

“There’s a big difference. We have children that know the sensory room is here and ask to come over and then we have children that realise it’s here and make it a regular part of their day. It gives them somewhere nice to come and unwind and it’s a break from a clinic environment,” added Ruth.

Emer Kelly co-founder of the Junior for Juniors charity explained that it took two years for the project to come to fruition. She was keen to thank the public for their support and donations which made the sensory room possible.

“It is only possible because of the amazing people in Waterford who donated,” she said. “We had everything from companies to kids doing lemonade stands,” she said.

Although many users of the paediatrics clinics in UHW may have become accustomed to cartoons on the walls, Disney Plus on the TVs and nice touches like bravery certs for their children, these elements which soften the hospital experience for young people are not available in other hospitals around the country, and are largely due to the efforts and initiative of the Junior for Juniors charity.

“The biggest thing for us is a huge thank you to everyone who supported us and fundraised to make this happen. We were just the conduit, but if it wasn’t for the people supporting it, then it would never have happened,” added Emer.