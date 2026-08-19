Woodlands boil water notice suspended for now

The residents of the Woodlands estate in Portlaw have been granted a temporary reprieve in their water supply nightmare as it has been announced that the boil water notice due to come into effect on 14 August is suspended until Friday, 21 August.

However, this is a small improvement as the developer still intends to remove its water management services which will see a boil-water notice implemented for the entire estate, as the water cannot be guaranteed to be safe.

It is understood that the estate contains over 70 houses. Residents include elderly people, people living with disabilities, and young families. The residents have appealed to the developer to push back the cessation date to 7 September to allow time for them to have an emergency meeting and try to resolve the matter.

Although there are said to be a few issues, the matter of water services came to the fore in recent times as a dispute emerged over increased charges. Water charges on the estate are said to have risen from around €50 per year 20 years ago, to over €35 euro a month now which results in over a €400 euro annual charge. Last year’s fee was said to be close to €250.

In recent weeks, it was reported that Uisce Éireann has agreed to connect the estate to the public water supply, but that’s unlikely to happen until sometime in 2027.

In a short message about the issue, the Council advised that the boil water notice had been extended and the matter will be reviewed near the cessation date.

Residents will hope that some combination of government and council forces will step in to ensure their access to safe water.

Meanwhile, Waterford Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said: “The situation now facing the 74 households in Woodlands Estate is extremely serious. From Friday, these residents are set to be placed under a boil-water notice and at this stage this appears unavoidable unless there is an immediate intervention”.

“Cllr Catherine Burke, Deputy Conor McGuinness and I have been working to secure the permanent solution, which is to have Woodlands connected to the public water supply,” Deputy Cullinane said.

“Uisce Éireann has committed to progressing that connection. This is welcome and ultimately it will resolve this issue once and for all, but it cannot happen overnight. There is a process of design and delivery that has to take place and residents need a safe and secure water supply in the meantime.

“That is why an interim solution is now absolutely essential.

“We now need an intervention involving Uisce Éireann, Waterford City and County Council and the developer to secure an interim arrangement and ensure there is a competent operator in place.

“I am asking all of the parties to engage urgently and constructively. The permanent solution is needed, but until it is delivered, there has to be a safe, workable and sustainable interim arrangement for the people living in Woodlands Estate,” Deputy Cullinane added.

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme