Waterford’s female councillors have been targeted by a campaign of harassing calls from an individual who has reportedly targeted around 70 women councillors nationwide.

It is understood that the caller identifies himself as a child abuser, makes graphic descriptions, then threatens to commit more abuse if they do not continue to talk to him.

These calls can come from a mixture of private and visible numbers. The individual is said to call repeatedly, sometimes multiple times an hour, and the calls can continue into the night.

A majority of Waterford’s female councillors confirmed to The Munster Express that they have received these calls. The matter is being investigated on a national level and has also been reported to the Gardaí by the Waterford-based councillors involved.

The Association of Irish Local Government (AILG) has confirmed that these calls are not being received by male councillors, making this a campaign of psychological torment targeting women in politics specifically.

AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA

Last week the AILG released a statement condemning a campaign of tormenting calls targeting women councillors.

“The AILG expressed serious concern following reports from female councillors across Ireland of persistent and distressing harassing telephone calls,” a spokesperson for AILG said.

“AILG has been made aware of a number of incidents involving repeated calls from an individual who has subjected female elected members from across the political spectrum to disturbing and inappropriate sexual comments.

“To date, AILG has received reports only from female councillors, indicating that this behaviour appears to be a targeted campaign of harassment against women serving in local government.”

AILG President, Cllr. Aengus O’ Rourke, said: “No female elected representative should be subjected to harassment, intimidation or abusive behaviour simply because she has chosen to serve her community. The reports we have received are deeply concerning and point to what appears to be a deliberate campaign targeting women in public office”.

“Women in local government should never have to accept harassment as part of their role. AILG stands firmly with every councillor who has been affected.

“We are working with An Garda Síochána and will continue to support our female members while encouraging anyone affected to report every incident,” he added.

It was confirmed the matter has been reported to An Garda Síochána, who have advised that they are closely monitoring the situation.

AILG is encouraging any female councillor who receives calls of this nature to report each incident to their local Garda Liaison Officer and to retain details of the calls where possible.

Head of Operations, Elaine Lynch, explained that the AILG had contacted every female councillor in the country to make them aware of the situation, provide practical guidance and advise them to make reports the Gardaí.

“While this behaviour has been directed at female councillors, it is an attack on local democracy itself,” she explained.

“Women should not have to endure intimidation or sexual harassment as a consequence of holding elected office. We want every female councillor to know that she has the full support of AILG, and we will continue to work alongside An Garda Síochána to ensure members receive the advice, support and protection they need.”

The AILG is also asking for the public’s understanding as they advise women councillors to take additional precautions and not accept calls from private numbers. The AILG has asked the public to only contact councillors using visible numbers where possible.

“The Association will continue to monitor the situation and provide guidance and support to female members as required,” the AILG stated.

WATERFORD’S FEMALE COUNCILLORS

The Munster Express contacted all of the female elected representatives on Waterford Council in relation to these calls.

A majority of Waterford’s women councillors confirmed that they had received these calls. Some advised that they made reports to the Gardaí.

Leader of the Waterford Women’s Caucus, Cllr. Mary Roche, spoke to The Munster Express in relation to the calls. The Waterford Women’s Caucus was established in 2021 to strengthen the co-operation between women in political life and enhance female participation in Local Government.

“Whether we like it or not, the public sphere has become a lot more toxic in recent years with people saying things online that they would never dream of saying in person,” Cllr. Roche said.

“I, and other Councillors, men as well as women I’m sure, have found it necessary to adopt certain strategies to try and prevent the worst of it,” she explained.

“Not answering private numbers is one of those strategies. But there are numerous ways to contact every councillor these days, ranging from good old-fashioned mail, to email, texts, calls and messaging platforms.”

Kate O’Mahoney, Waterford’s youngest serving councillor, also spoke to this newspaper in relation to the calls.

“As women in politics we face a lot of challenges,” she said.

“No matter what your gender, nobody should be harassed for doing their job. At the same time this caller represents a small minority of people who interact with politicians.

“Unfortunately, harassment is something we all face on a daily basis,” she continued.

“As a woman, and a young woman, in politics I might be a bit of an outlier, and I would really hope that this kind of thing doesn’t deter young women from putting themselves forward and getting into politics,” she said.

“Politicians should be accessible and issues like this only represent a very small minority,” Cllr. O’Mahoney added.

Cllr. Niamh O’Donovan said she was grateful for her female network of women in politics and the AILG for their advice and support.

“I hope whoever it is, gets caught,” she said. “It turns people off local politics. We do this job for the love of it, and this kind of thing can be disrupting and can be very unnerving for your family to hear about,” Cllr. O’Donovan added.

INVESTIGATION

The Munster Express also contacted the Gardaí in relation to this issue. They confirmed that the matter is being investigated on a national level by the Special Detective Unit.

“This matter is being investigated at national level by the An Garda Síochána’s Special Detective Unit,” a Garda spokesperson confirmed.

“Any threats against elected representative or political candidates are taken seriously and will be investigated.

“Before the local and European elections in 2024, An Garda Síochána appointed Liaison Inspectors in each division nationwide to help keep all those participating in political life safe.

“Our Garda Divisional Crime Prevention Officers are based around the country to help on any matter of personal safety and are available to take a report of any incident involving elected representatives.

“Crime Prevention Officers can be contacted by contacting any Garda station.”

The Garda spokesperson continued: “Any public representative who may experience harassment or may be the victim of any crime, is advised to report this to An Garda Síochána at their nearest opportunity. A person who finds themselves in immediate danger or in an emergency should always call 999/112”.

“In 2024, An Garda Síochána, Women for Election and See Her Elected launched a safety guide for female election candidates that provides important guidance and advice on how best they can protect themselves and their election teams while out canvassing and engaging within the community. It further details how to safely navigate their use of online platforms and social media sites.”

Full details and a copy of the booklet is available on the Garda webpage here: https://www.garda.ie/!2YSXF4.

In addition, in 2024, An Garda Síochána and Coimisiún na Meán introduced a guide to online safety for election candidates.

AARON KENT

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme