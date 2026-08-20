Nature Park blockade causes angst

Residents of Tramore awoke to an unexpected situation last Friday, when they discovered that the entrance leading from the Sand Dunes car park to the Nature Park had wooden planks nailed across it, barring the entrance.

This section of land is reported to be privately owned, but is said to have a public right of way, and has been used by the public for years.

This move comes on the first day of the bank holiday weekend and the action threatened to cause a local run and countless other activities to be cancelled.

However, it seems that later in the day, the wooden plank was removed, restoring the public access.

Speaking to The Munster Express last Friday, Mayor of the Metropolitan Area, Cllr Lola O’Sullivan said: “I am deeply concerned by the sudden closure of the long-established public right of way from the Sand Dunes car park to the Nature Park in Tramore”.

“This route is used every day by walkers, runners and families from Tramore, Waterford City and the wider region, and its closure has caused significant upset in the community,” she explained.

Cllr O’Sullivan said the issue needs to be addressed.

“I am calling on all relevant parties to engage urgently to find a solution. This pathway is an important community amenity, and every effort should be made to protect access for the benefit of local residents and the many visitors who enjoy Tramore’s unique natural environment,” Cllr. O’Sullivan added.

The local Tidy Towns also expressed their disappointment on Friday morning saying they were bringing a group of local children to the nature park. They had arranged, for safety reasons, to meet at the Dunes car park and walk across to the nature park, only to find the access blocked off.

However, Tramore Tidy Towns confirmed that the barrier was removed later on Friday, noting that the access path was “back open” and that “common sense prevailed”.

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme