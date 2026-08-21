Waterford’s Derelict Sites

A freedom of information request submitted by The Munster Express has disclosed the details of Waterford’s dereliction situation.

An exact number of derelict sites in each municipal district was requested, along with the amount owed in levies, and the number of CPOs currently being processed in each district.

A CPO is a Compulsory Purchase Order which allows public bodies to acquire property in certain situations without the owner’s consent.

The CPO Activation Programme launched in 2023 to help local authorities to buy derelict or vacant properties when the owners won’t cooperate or can’t be found.

According to the response received, the breakdown of derelict sites by district is as follows:

Metro – 93.

Dungarvan-Lismore – 44.

Comeragh – 13.

These figures state that there are 150 derelict sites in County Waterford.

DERELICT SITE LEVY

The derelict sites levy is designed to help councils address the problem of “abandoned or neglected properties”.

The derelict sites law permits councils to charge property owners 7% of the property’s market value each year until the property is improved.

According to the information provided, the amount owed in each district is as follows:

Metro – €588,151.

Dungarvan – Lismore – €198,485.

Comeragh – €33,950.

The total amount owed in derelict site levies across Waterford is €820,586.

COMPULSORY PURCHASE ORDERS

The council is also processing the following number of compulsory purchase orders in each municipal district:

Metro – 10.

Dungarvan – Lismore – 6.

Comeragh – 1.

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme