Dr. Harty Cup Semi-Final – Harty disappointment for De La Salle

St. Joseph’s Tulla 0-20

De La Salle 1-13

Thomas Keane

De La Salle College interest in this year’s Dr. Harty Cup came to an end on Saturday afternoon last at the Mallow GAA Complex when they suffered a four-point loss to St. Joseph’s from Tulla who were gaining revenge for a two-point loss earlier in the competition.

De La Salle appeared to be in a good position at the second half water break as they led 1-12 to 0-13, but the East Clare side put in a powerful last quarter performance, restricting their opponents to just one score, while adding seven points to their own tally.

This was a battle of two free takers. Paddy Fitzgerald, we are told, is making the Ballygunner selectors sit up and take notice of his ability, such is that it could be difficult for them to leave him out of the side for this year’s championship, even if they already have an impressive sextet of forwards to pick from.

He finished this game with 11 points to his name, nine of which came from placed balls while at the other end Sean Withycombe proved just as impressive finishing with all but five of his sides’ scores over the course of the hour.

De La Salle were quick out the traps hitting the first score off the stick of Paddy Fitzgerald and they followed up with the games’ only goal on two minutes, Jack Twomey doing much of the spadework with Alex Keane also involved in the build up before he fired past Aaron Shanahan in the St. Joseph’s goal who was given no chance of keeping it out.

Sean Withycombe followed up with a brace of scores but a point from Paddy Fitzgerald gave the Waterford side a 1-2 to 0-2 lead.

St Joseph’s however soon gained the upper hand. Withycombe hit four points and one each from Fionn Hickey and Colm Cleary were registered which gave the Clare side a 0-8 to 1-2 lead at the first half water break.

Scores came thick and fast in the closing minutes of the first half. Paddy Fitzgerald with his seventh score of the game and Cormac Cantwell landed scores for the Waterford side while at the other end Sean Withycombe brought his tally for the afternoon to eight as De La Salle turned around leading 1-9 to 0-11.

Five points were shared between the sides in the third quarter. Paddy Fitzgerald outscored Sean Withycombe three points to two as De La Salle College increased their lead marginally at the second half water break.

Oisin Clune levelled matters on 49 minutes and this score was quickly followed with the lead score from Fionn Hickey.

Withycombe and Fitzgerald swapped scores to keep the minimum between the sides, but in the closing minutes it was the East Clare that showed the greater hunger as they landed the scores that set up a final against Limerick side Ard Scoil Ris who proved too strong for Thurles CBS in the second semi final at Nenagh.

De La Salle: Cian Troy (Ballygunner), Conor Keane (De La Salle), Craig O’Keeffe (Ballygunner), Kieran O’Sullivan (De La Salle), Aaron O’Neill (Ballygunner), Paraic Murphy, Rory Dobbyn (Ballyduff Lower), Cormac Cantwell (Ballygunner), Kealan Furlong (Ballygunner), Sam Pender (Roanmore), Paddy Fitzgerald (Ballygunner), James Alyward (Mooncoin), Jack Twomey (De La Salle), Alex Keane (De La Salle), Darragh Nolan (Ballygunner).

Subs: Conor Tobin (Ballygunner) for Darragh Nolan (22), Oran Hartney (Roanmore) for Alex Keane (53), Luke Horgan (Ballygunner) for Sam Pender (53), Eoin McSweeney (Ballygunner) for Conor Tobin (56), Donnchadh Williams for Conor Keane (60)

Scorers: Paddy Fitzgerald (0-11, 0-9f), Jack Twomey (1-1), Cormac Cantwell (0-1).

St Joseph’s Tulla: Aaron Shanahan, Fionn Ryan, Tony Leyden, Dara Ryan, Mikey McMahon, Adam Hogan, Oisin Clune, Daragh Keogh, Ronan O’Connor, Oisin O’Connor, Seán Withycombe, Fionn Hickey; Eoghan McMahon, Conor O’Donnell, Colm Cleary.

Subs: Evan Maxted for Conor O’Donnell (47)

Scorers: Seán Withycombe (0-15, 0-12f), Fionn Hickey (0-2), Colm Cleary, Ronan O’Connor, Oisin Clune (0-1) each.

Referee: Eamonn Stapleton (Limerick)