Munster Club Finals and Ballygunner

Brian Flannery

Since it’s inauguration in 1964 the Waterford champions have been successful on seven different occasions.

Ballygunner has was won three titles; in 2001 and 2018 and 2021.

Ballygunner annexed a hat-trick of county senior titles from 1966 to 1968 and also contested the Munster club finals in ’66 and ’68.

In 1966 Ballygunner were beaten finalists to a Carrick Davins side led by the late great Mick Roche while in 1968 they were second best to Clare champions Newmarket-on-Fergus.

A second three in a row run of local titles for the Gunners in 1995,’96 and ’97 included an agonising one point defeat in the Munster club final again to the Clare champions but this time to a Brian Lohan inspired Wolf Tones side from Shannon.

Clare’s best proved a frequent thorn in the Ballygunner side with the 1999 Waterford champions again falling at the final hurdle to St Joseph’s Doora Barefield.

Finally in 2001, led by Captain Billy O’Sullivan, Ballygunner outscored Cork champions Blackrock 2-14 to 0-12 for a historic first Munster club title.

Another tilt at the title arrived for Ted McGinn’s club in 2005 but Gunners tasted defeat for a fifth time when going under to Newtownshandrum of Cork by slimmest of margins 0-16 to 1-12.

In the 2015 final at Semple Stadium Ballygunner were well beaten by Limerick champions Na Piarsaigh 2-18 to 2-11. Na Piarsaigh went on to win the All-Ireland club title later that season when beating Antrim side Ruairí Óg, Cushendall on St. Patrick’s Day.

In 2017 Ballygunner again fell to Na Piarsaigh of Limerick on a score-line of 3-15 to 2-10 in the Munster final at Semple Stadium with Cúala of Dublin eventually winning the All-Ireland crown after a replay.

In November 2018 Ballygunner won their second Munster crown when getting the better of Na Piarsaigh the Limerick winners 2-14 to 2-08. The Waterford champions fell at the next hurdle to eventual All-Ireland title winners Ballyhale Shamrocks.

In 2019 Ballygunner were beaten by a Brendan Maher inspired Borrisoleigh 1-12 to 1-11 at Pairc Ui Rinn.

Back in January of this year Ballygunner won their third Munster club title when hammering Kilmallock 3-20 to 1-12 in their 10th final appearance before annexing the All-Ireland club title when overcoming Ballyhale Shamrocks with a late Harry Ruddle goal.

Ballygunner Munster Club Championship Winning Sides

Ballygunner 2001: Ray Whitty, Niall O’Donnell, Alan Kirwan, Rory O’Sullivan, Stephen Frampton, Fergal Hartley, Colin Kehoe, Tom Fives, Paul Power, Paul Foley, Paul Flynn, Andy Moloney, Billy O’Sullivan (Captain), Michael O’Mahony, Darragh O’Sullivan.

Sub: Tony Carroll.

Ballygunner 2018: Stephen O’Keefe, Eddie Hayden, Barry Coughlan, Ian Kenny; Phillip Mahony, Wayne Hutchinson, Harley Barnes, Billy O’Keeffe, Shane O’Sullivan, Barry O’Sullivan, Pauric Mahony, Peter Hogan; Tim O’Sullivan, Brian O’Sullivan, Conor Power.

Subs: Michael Mahoney for Tim O’Sullivan (58m), JJ Hutchinson for Conor Power (62m).

Ballygunner 2021: Stephen O’Keeffe, Ian Kenny, Barry Coughlan, Tadhg Foley, Shane O’Sullivan, Philip Mahony, Ronan Power, Conor Sheehan, Paddy Leavey, Mikey Mahony, Pauric Mahony, Peter Hogan, Kevin Mahony, Dessie Hutchinson, Billy O’Keeffe.

Subs: Conor Power for Peter Hogan (53m), Eddie Hayden for Shane O’Sullivan (55m), Harry Ruddle for Billy O’Keeffe (56m), Barry O’Sullivan for Pauric Mahony and Jake Foley for Dessie Hutchinson (58m).