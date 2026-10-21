Status Orange Rain Warning issued for Waterford

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange Rain Warning for Waterford, with intense rain associated with Storm Austen expected from 10.00 pm, Thursday, 22 October to 5.00 am, Friday, 23 October.

A Status Yellow Warning for rain and wind for Ireland will be in effect from 7.00 pm Thursday, 22 October until 10.00 am, Friday, 23 October.

Storm Austen, the first named storm of the 2026/2027 season, named by the British Met Office, is forecast to track eastwards across the county from Thursday evening to Friday morning, bringing heavy rain and strong easterly winds.

Potential impacts are likely to include localised flooding from urban and fast responding smaller watercourses/catchments, drains, channels and flooding from overland flow, fallen trees and branches and loose debris resulting in very difficult travelling conditions.

With weather expected to remain unsettled over the Bank Holiday weekend, events may also be impacted by the weather warning, and event organisers are advised to assess risks ahead of proceeding with outdoor events.

Waterford City and County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team (SWAT) is actively monitoring the situation. Ground crews are on stand-by to deal with issues as they arise, such as localised flooding, blocked drains, gulley overflows, etc.

In the event that sandbags are required, they will be available at Waterford City and County Council Machinery Yards in Dungarvan and Carrickphierish in the city, the Tramore depot and Passage East.

Waterford City and County Council advises the public to exercise caution, heed public safety advice and avoid unnecessary journeys as driving conditions may be hazardous, with surface water flooding expected.

Motorists are advised to slow down; increase stopping distances and watch for surface water and debris on roads. Avoid driving through flowing or standing water and if the road ahead is flooded, do not enter, turn around and find another route. Motorists are also reminded to be conscious of vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Members of the public can contact Waterford City and County Council’s Customer Services Desk on 0818 10 20 20. Outside of office hours calls will be transferred to the Council’s emergency services number.

KEY PUBLIC SAFETY MESSAGES:

Storm Austen is expected to bring high levels of rainfall overnight on Thursday into Friday morning. People should monitor weather updates and heed all warnings issued by Met Éireann. There is the potential for flooding in southern and eastern areas.

Wind speeds will be high in the south, east and midlands. Trees remain in full leaf at this time of year, making them more vulnerable to strong winds.

Secure any loose outdoor items such as bins, garden furniture, trampolines and temporary structures before Thursday evening.

Motorists should be alert for fallen trees, debris and difficult driving conditions, particularly during Thursday night and Friday’s morning commute.

There is the potential for heavy rainfall, particularly in southern and eastern coastal counties. Localised flooding is possible, so never attempt to drive through flooded roads.

While river levels currently have some capacity and tides are relatively low, people should not become complacent. Conditions can change quickly during severe weather.

Allow extra time for essential travel.

People are advised to prepare for this period of severe weather, including ensuring their mobile phone is fully charged to enable communication.

Monitor Met Éireann forecasts and/or visit https://www.met.ie/ for the most up to date information. Information is available across social media platforms and other news media sources.

ESB Networks is highlighting the dangers posed by fallen live wires and is advising the public and the emergency services to stay away from these fallen cables and to report such cases to it immediately. ESB Emergency Services can be contacted at 1800 372 999. The public can monitor www.PowerCheck.ie in regards to power restoration times.

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING EMERGENCY CONTACT NUMBERS:

Emergency 999/112.

Uisce Éireann 1800 278 278.

ESB Networks 1800 372 999.

Gas Networks Ireland 1800 205 050.

ADVICE FROM ROAD SAFETY AUTHORITY

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads on Thursday and Friday.

Road users in areas affected by the Orange Warning are recommended to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

Where people have to use the roads, the following advice is being given on foot of the weather warnings:

Drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions. This is especially important on high-speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning.

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles, as they generate a considerable amount of spray, which reduces your visibility. Hold back to where you can see their mirrors.

If the road ahead is flooded, choose another route. Do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. The verge may have subsided and there may also be trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible.

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes.

Be Safe. Be Seen. Drive with dipped headlights at all times to ensure that you are visible and that you can see other road users.

Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected.

Watch out for falling / fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds

Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Advice to road users e.g. pedestrians, cyclists , e-scooters and motorcyclists:

Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

Cyclists should ensure that they and their bike are visible to other road users by investing in a good set of front and rear lights (white at the front, red at the back) and by wearing clothes that help you be seen on your bike. Consider wearing high visibility material.

Take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions, as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Be Safe. Be Seen. Visibility and light are reduced in poor weather conditions. Keep safe by making sure you can be seen. Wear bright clothing and consider wearing high visibility material.

For advice on severe weather driving tips, please see severe weather advice on the RSA website or check out the RSA Facebook and Twitter/X pages.

For more weather updates, visit Met Éireann’s website: www.met.ie.