Drug charge taken into consideration

A man with over 60 previous convictions who is now doing ‘exceptionally well’ appeared in court recently on a drug charge.

Denis Ozturk of 127 Clonard Park, Ballybeg, appeared before Judge John Cheatle at a sitting of Waterford District Court this month. He pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of a controlled drug (namely cannabis) for personal use, contrary to Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Sergeant Michael Hickey told the court that on 16 July 2025, Gardaí on patrol in the city observed the accused and became suspicious of him after they got a smell of cannabis. He was subsequently searched at Waterford Garda Station where he was found with €50 worth of cannabis in his possession, Sgt. Hickey said.

It was noted that the accused was co-operative with Gardaí throughout the search. He has 68 previous convictions, which includes eight drug possession matters.

The accused’s solicitor, Ken Cunningham said his client is now doing ‘exceptionally well’. The solicitor added that it was a ‘small’ amount of cannabis, and at the time of the offence, the accused was dealing with serious underlying mental health issues, but is now attending a substance misuse clinic.

Judge Cheatle decided to take the charge into consideration with a suspended sentence that the accused received in February 2026.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power