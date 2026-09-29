Status Yellow Wind & Rain Warning for Waterford

Waterford is currently under a Status Yellow Wind and Rain warning, which will remain in effect until 9pm this evening (Tuesday, 29 September).

Potential impacts include onshore winds, some fallen trees and branches, localised flooding, and loose debris.

With the potential for flooding in coastal areas due to high tides, elevated surge levels and strong onshore winds, the following car parks in Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, as a precautionary measure, will be closed to the public from 7.30pm this evening until 8am tomorrow (Wednesday, 30 September).

Motorists are advised not to leave their cars parked overnight at:

Davitt’s Quay

The Pond

The Lookout

Castle Street Carpark

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and be conscious of vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists. The public is advised to stay away from all coastal areas and adhere to the messaging from the Irish Coast Guard to ‘Stay back, stay high and stay dry’.

Members of the public can contact Waterford City and County Council’s Customer Services Desk on 0818 10 20 20 during office hours, after which calls will be transferred to the Council’s emergency services number.