Defendant accused of firearm offences to receive psychiatric evaluation

A man accused of being involved in a serious incident in Waterford city earlier this month has appeared in court.

Thomas Cullen (42) of Prospect House, Coolfin, Portlaw, Waterford, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton via video link from Limerick Prison at a sitting of Waterford District earlier this month.

He is charged with alleged possession of a realistic imitation firearm, contrary to Section 9A of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990, and producing a realistic imitation firearm in the course of a dispute, contrary to Section 9(5) of the same act. The charges relate to an alleged incident that occurred at Broadstreet, Waterford city, on Friday 11 September.

The court heard that the accused was remanded in custody after appearing before Judge Andrew Gubbins at a sitting of Clonmel District Court on Saturday 12 September. Sergeant Michael Hickey said that directions are not yet available, as it is still ‘early days’ in the investigation.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Ken Cunningham told the court that he would be proposing for his client to be remanded in custody for a period of 14 or 28 days, and requested that he receive continued psychiatric evaluation throughout this time period.

Judge Staunton granted this request, and remanded the accused in custody to appear before the court again on 28 September 2026.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power