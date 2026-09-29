Zuckerberg donates €150k to three west Waterford GAA clubs

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have made a total donation of €150,000 to be divided between three west Waterford GAA clubs.

Each club will get €50,000. The clubs that will benefit from the funds are Knockanore’s Shamrocks GAA, Tallow GAA, and Lismore GAA, which are all in close proximity to Strancally Castle.

It is understood that the clubs will receive the funds over two years, with €25,000 paid each year.

The donation comes following the couple’s purchase of the 19th century castle last month. It is located at Knockanore, and overlooks the River Blackwater on a sprawling 440-acre estate.

In a statement, the couple said: “The GAA is at the heart of communities across Ireland. As new members of the Waterford community, we’re proud to support these local clubs and the important role they play.”

A statement from Lismore GAA said the club are ‘delighted’ to receive the €50,000 donation from the couple, which will “help develop and future proof” their facilities.

The club will place the funds in a dedicated development account, and they may be used to contribute to capital projects such as proposed floodlighting, new pitch side fencing and a community walkway.

Lismore GAA Secretary Emer Barry said: “We in Lismore GAA would like to extend a welcome to the Chan Zuckerberg family to the west Waterford area and hope they will have many happy memories here.”

A spokesperson for Shamrocks GAA said the club is ‘deeply grateful’ for the ‘generous gift’ of the donation, which will have a ‘meaningful impact’.

“It will support the volunteers whose dedication keeps Shamrocks GAA running, help advance our upgrades, and provide better facilities and opportunities for our players and teams. This contribution will strengthen the work of our volunteers, support the development of our players, and help our teams thrive both now and in the years ahead,” the spokesperson added.

They concluded: “Most importantly, it will leave a lasting legacy for future generations of Shamrocks players, ensuring they can enjoy and contribute to our club for many years to come.

We sincerely thank Mark and Priscilla for their generosity and extend a warm welcome to them and their family as they settle into the area.”

Similarly, Tallow GAA club said they wished to extend their ‘deepest thanks’ to the couple for their ‘incredibly generous’ support.

“We are truly honoured and grateful to receive this donation, which will make a significant difference to our club and the wider Tallow community. This support will allow us to continue developing our facilities and creating an even better environment for our players, members, volunteers and the next generation coming through,” a spokesperson for Tallow GAA club said.

They concluded: “We are incredibly thankful to Mark and Priscilla for their generosity and for helping us continue the journey of building a strong future for Tallow GAA.”

Robyn Power