Teen driver rushed to hospital following road collision in south Kilkenny

A male driver in his late teens has been seriously injured in a road collision in south Kilkenny this morning (25 September).

The single-vehicle collision occurred on the N24 road near Aglish South, Carrigeen, Kilkenny at approximately 12.05am.

Gardaí and the emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident, and the driver, aged in his late teens, was subsequently brought to University Hospital Waterford for treatment of serious injuries. He was later transferred to Cork University Hospital.

The road remained closed this morning with local diversions in place, to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out a technical examination

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the N24 near Aglish South, Carrigeen, Co. Kilkenny between 11:30pm on Thursday 24th and 0:10am on Friday 25th September2026, are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” the spokesperson concluded.

Robyn Power