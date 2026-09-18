Teenager charged with alleged baseball bat assault

Waterford District Court recently heard a case involving an alleged serious assault outside a home.

A 19-year-old man appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton in court this month. He is charged with alleged assault causing harm, contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997, and cannot be identified as he was a juvenile at the time of the alleged offence.

Sergeant Alan Hayes told the court that on a date in summer 2024, it is alleged that the accused was out socialising when he had a verbal altercation with the alleged injured party outside a home in Waterford.

Sgt Hayes further outlined that the accused allegedly struck the injured party with a baseball bat, leaving them with an injury to the thigh. The person also allegedly received another injury not caused by the baseball bat. The Sergeant added that a photo of this was available to the court, but a medical report had not been received.

Judge Staunton decided to put the matter back to 8 October 2026 to consider if the case can be heard at the District Court or whether it should be sent higher. The judge made a ruling for any photos and medical report to be made available on that date.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power