Teenager found with drugs had ‘no BMW or Rolex’

Gardaí discovered over €1,000 worth of cannabis after searching a teenager’s home in Waterford earlier this year, the District Court heard.

Cillian Murphy (19) of 44 Blackberry Fields, Carrickpherish, Waterford, was before Judge John Cheatle in court recently. He pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a controlled drug (namely cannabis) for personal use and for unlawful sale and/or supply, contrary to Sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The court heard that after 8.30pm on 11 February 2026, Gardaí carried out a search at the accused’s home address. After they arrived at the house, the accused handed over €1,332 worth of cannabis, along with a digital scales and baggies to Garda members.

It was noted that the accused has no previous convictions but previously received the benefit of a court poor box donation for a drug related matter in February 2025.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Ken Cunningham highlighted his client’s guilty plea and said no cash was found during the search. He acknowledged the young age of the accused, and that he had “no BMW outside [his house] or Rolex on his bedside locker.”

The solicitor added that while the accused has a cannabis misuse issue, he has come to no further adverse Garda attention since this incident in February.

Judge Cheatle decided to put the matter back for a year to give the accused a chance to come to no further Garda attention. He adjourned the case until 16 February 2027, when the case will be mentioned again.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power