Convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally dies in prison

Convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally has died in prison, just over a week after the publication of the South East Independent Commission of Investigation’s report into his sex abuse crimes.

Kenneally, a former sports coach, was aged 75, and had been in prison since 2016. He was serving sentences totalling 19 year sentence for the sexual abuse of several young boys in Waterford over a number of decades.

He was recently transferred to Midlands Prison.

In a statement to The Munster Express, the Irish Prison Service confirmed a prisoner died in custody in the early hours of Thursday, 18 June.

“All deaths in custody are investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Síochána, where circumstances warrant,” said a spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service.

“The cause of death is determined by the Coroner’s Office. Next of kin have been informed,” the spokesperson added.

Kenneally’s death comes over a week after the publication of the 419 page report from the South East Independent Commission of Investigation, which examined how he sexually abused boys over several decades and how various institutions responded (or failed to respond) and whether opportunities to stop him were missed.

It was also confirmed this week by Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan that a formal state apology will soon be offered to Kenneally’s victims.

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