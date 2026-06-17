Woman dragged burglar out of house

A man recently appeared in court for breaking into his girlfriend’s family home in the middle of the night after an argument.

Nathan Kirwan (28) of 55 Ard Daire, Ferrybank, Waterford, appeared before Judge John Cheatle at a recent sitting of Waterford District Court. He pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary, contrary to Section 12 (1)(b) & (3) of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

Inspector Niall Daly told the court that after 2.00 am on 27 July 2025, Gardaí attended the scene of a burglary at a home in Tramore. A woman had reported to Gardaí that she heard a downstairs door in her house open with a ‘bang’, which was followed by smashing. The woman went downstairs and recognised a man, identified as the accused, as her daughter’s boyfriend, who was in her house. He had thrown a rock through a patio door, and was asking “where is she, why is she not answering her phone” in relation to the woman’s daughter, Insp. Daly said.

The woman involved gave evidence to the court, and said that the accused was “aggressive and frightening” in how he ‘violently’ entered the house.

She said that when she saw the accused, she asked him what he was doing, and told him to ‘get out’ before her “instinct as a mother kicked in” and she dragged him out of the house as he tried to climb the stairs to find her daughter.

The woman added that the accused caused ‘significant’ damage to her house, including her wooden floors and tiles, and cut himself as he made his way inside, which led to blood staining on the walls. He began throwing his bank card at her and indicated he would pay for the damage, the woman told the court. She also highlighted that the incident has affected both her and her daughter emotionally, as it occurred in a place where they “should be able to relax.”

It was noted in court that the accused has no previous convictions.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Ken Cunningham highlighted the accused’s lack of previous convictions, and that it was not an ‘opportunistic’ incident. The solicitor said that while his client was charged with burglary and the definition of it fits the offence, “the story behind it doesn’t.”

Mr. Cunningham said the accused apologises for his behaviour, and that it was much to do with the relationship his client had with the woman’s daughter. He clarified to the court that they are no longer together.

A letter of apology was prepared by the accused but not read out to the court.

However, Mr. Cunningham said overall that the incident was “out of character” for his client, he “regrets his behaviour” and has not been near the location of the house since.

The solicitor concluded by highlighting that the accused came to court prepared to hand over €1,000 in compensation, and that the family “have nothing to fear” going forward.

Judge Cheatle ordered for the accused to pay €2,000 in compensation to the woman for the damage caused, and due to the family’s trauma from the incident.

The judge put the matter back to 10 November 2026 to allow the accused an opportunity to accumulate the money.

Judge Cheatle indicated that if the compensation is paid over before this date, the accused will receive a suspended sentence.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power