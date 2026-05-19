The Power of Belief: Celebrating Network Ireland Waterford’s 2026 Businesswoman of The Year Finalists

As the Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year Awards enter their 2026 chapter, the national spotlight once again turns to the women whose leadership, creativity, and resilience shape communities across Ireland. Yet before the judging begins or the celebrations unfold, an equally powerful moment has already taken place: women chose to believe in themselves enough to apply.

Across Waterford, that decision has been met with deep pride.

This year’s finalists represent a remarkable breadth of talent – entrepreneurs building from the ground up, professionals driving innovation, creatives enriching cultural life, and leaders strengthening organisations and communities. Their achievements are significant, but it is the act of stepping forward that stands out most.

Submitting an application is an act of belief. It asks women to pause, to take stock, and to name the impact they make – something many rarely give themselves credit for. The Waterford finalists chose visibility. They chose ambition. They chose to believe.

That theme – Believe – has shaped Network Ireland Waterford’s work throughout the year. It is a call to trust in one’s own ability, to recognise the value of one’s contribution, and to step into opportunities with confidence. This year’s finalists embody that message in every sense.

Network Ireland Waterford President Claire Mooney says the courage shown by applicants captures exactly what this year’s theme – Believe – is all about. “I am immensely proud of every woman who submitted an application,” she said. “Belief is powerful – and each finalist has shown the kind of self-belief that inspires others to rise too.”

Adding her perspective Network Ireland Waterford Vice President & Awards Coordinator Kelly Han commented "As Vice President and Awards Coordinator for Businesswoman of the Year 2026, I have the privilege of seeing the incredible talent, dedication, and community spirit of women across Waterford’s business network. These awards are about celebrating and supporting women who make a real impact locally every day. Network Ireland is built on connection, encouragement, and opportunity, and we’re proud to create a space where women can grow professionally, build meaningful relationships, and support one another. We are also very grateful to our sponsors, AIB and Local Enterprise Office Waterford, whose continued support helps strengthen the Network Ireland community in Waterford."

This year’s awards are supported by the generous sponsorship of AIB, LEO Waterford, Procure.ie, whose commitment to championing women in business strengthens the impact of the programme locally. The branch also acknowledges the expertise and generosity of its independent judging panel – Carol Normoyle (AIB), Deirdre Keher (AIB), Gareth Evans (Local Enterprise Office Waterford), Clare Barrett (House of Waterford), James Taylor (Taylor & Associates) and Marian Keane (EzFees Financial), who give their time to carefully review each application and ensure a fair, thoughtful, and rigorous process.

Network Ireland Waterford extends sincere thanks to SETU Xcelerate Centre and its staff for hosting this year’s finalist interviews — a space that reflects the same spirit of encouragement and possibility that runs through the awards themselves.

The courage to believe is the real achievement — a quiet, powerful decision that will stay with each finalist long after the awards night has passed, shaping how they lead, how they grow, and how they continue to back themselves.

The branch awards will be presented at a gala ceremony in the Granville Hotel on May 29th, where their achievements will be recognised among peers, colleagues, and supporters.

See this week’s Munster Express (edition Tuesday, 19 May) for the finalists in each of the eight categories.

If you’d like to learn more about Network Ireland Waterford Branch, contact us at waterford@networkireland.ie.